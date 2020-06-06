New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Service Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305182/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Professional market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 17.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Professional segment will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Service Robotics market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 28.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Service Robotics market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aethon Inc.; Hanool Robotics Corp.; Honda Motors Co. Ltd.; Husqvarna AB; Iberobotics S.L.; Intuitive Surgical Inc.; iRobot Corporation; KUKA Aktiengesellschaft; LG Electronics; RedZone Robotics; RoboBuilder Co. Ltd.; ROBOSOFT; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; SeaRobotics Corporation; Toyota Motor Corporation; WowWee Group Limited; Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.; Zucchetti Group
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
Cost-Benefit Ratio
Recent Market Activity
Service Robotics: The New Emerging Frontier
Outlook
Developing Countries to Spur Future Market Growth
Professional Service Robots Leads the Service Robotics Market
Competitive Landscape
Funding in Robotics Companies Continues to Grow
Innovative Companies in Service Robotics Market
Challenges Confronting Service Robotics Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Service Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aethon, Inc. (USA)
Gecko International Corporation (USA)
Hanool Robotics Corp. (Korea)
Honda Motors Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Husqvarna AB (Sweden)
Iberobotics S.L. (Spain)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)
iRobot Corporation (USA)
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
RedZone Robotics (USA)
RoboBuilder Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
ROBOSOFT (France)
SeaRobotics Corporation (USA)
Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
Yujin Robot Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong)
Zucchetti Group (Italy)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Professional Service Robots - Largest Revenue Contributor for
Service Robotics Market
Defense Applications: A Key Volume Contributor for Professional
Service Robots
Medical Applications: A Promising Market for Professional
Service Robotics Market
Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service
Robotics Market
Robot Usage in Logistics Sector Gains Momentum
Service Robots Take the Role of Assistants at Airports
Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks
Robotics in Hospitality Industry - Promising Future Ahead
Shortage of Labor for Dangerous Jobs to Drive Demand for the
Bionic Man
Personal Robots Lead Charge in Service Robotics Market by Volume
Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market
Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots
Handicap Assistance Robots - A Key Opportunity
Robot Companions - A Major Draw
Despite Uncertainty over Acceptance, Companies Look to Launch
Social Robots
Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth
Opportunities
Personal Robots Market Moves towards Open Software Platform
Growing Value Proposition Augurs Well for the Future of Service
Robotics Market
Technology Innovation Spurs Growth
Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners
Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Service Robotics Market
Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial
Robots Market
Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS): The New Business Model
Open Source Software System Gains Prominence
Support Infrastructure: A Non-Technical Challenge for Service
Robotics
Service Robotics Need Acceptance in Society
Growing Clout of Tertiary Sector Throws Spotlight on Service
Robots
Technical Issues & Failure to Meet Performance Expectations
Plague Recent Robot Launches
Dismal Performance of Robots in Restaurants
Faulty Operations Fails Robot
Twitter Bot Turns Racist
Robot Escaping from Lab
Facial Recognition Software Rejects Online Application
Safety: A Key Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 113
