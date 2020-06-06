New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocatalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374964/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Refinery & Petrochemical market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$33.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$32.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Refinery & Petrochemical segment will reach a market size of US$78 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Nanocatalysts market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$125.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Nanocatalysts market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.; Hyperion Catalysis International; Johnson Matthey; Mach I, Inc.; Nexceris; PQ Corp.; Umicore N.V.; Venator Materials PLC; W. R. Grace & Co.; Zeolyst International





Recent Market Activity

A Primer

Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser

Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic

Materials

A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Market Gathering Momentum

Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour

Nanotechnology in Catalysis - A Prelude

Expanding Applications of Nanocatalysts

Outlook

Refinery - Largest End-Use Sector

Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Nanocatalysts Market

Nanocatalysts Market Fares Relatively Better Post Recession

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanocatalysts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



BASF SE (Germany)

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Hyperion Catalysis International (USA)

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Mach I, Inc. (USA)

Nexceris (USA)

PQ Corporation (USA)

Zeolyst International (USA)

Umicore N.V. (Belgium)

Venator Materials PLC (UK)

W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)



Petroleum Refineries: The Traditional & the Largest Revenue

Contributor

Nano-Size Titanium Dioxide Gains Popularity in Waste Water

Treatment

Opportunity Indicator:

Nanocatalyst Applications in Oil Refineries

Cracking Catalysts

Hydro-Desulfurization (HDS)

Reformer Catalysts

Heavy Oil Upgrading

Coal Liquefaction

Other Applications

Production of Premium Gas Made Easy by Nanocatalysts

Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Demand for Nanocatalysts

in Refining Process

Nanocatalysts to Refine Gasoline Production Process

Zeolite - The Most Popular Ingredient of Refinery Catalysts

Environmental Applications: The Fastest Growing End-Use Segment

Revolutionary Solutions Against Climate Change

Stringent Emission Control Norms Drive Demand for Nano Enabled

Emission Control Catalysts

Opportunity Indicators

Demand for Nanocatalyst Enabled-Catalytic Converters for

Automobiles and Industrial Engine-Driven Applications Drive

Nanocatalysts Market

Automotive Catalytic Converters - A Major Market for Nanocatalysts

Opportunity Indicators for Nanocatalysts in Automotive Market

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Nanocatalysts to Gain Ground in Diesel Engine Emissions

Remediation

Advanced Lean-Burn Engine Emission Control Systems

Diesel Based Fuel Additives

Petroleum Industries Adopt Nanocatalysts for Emissions Control

in Refining Units

Focus on Reducing Emissions in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boosts

Nanocatalysts Market

Air Purification Systems

Cleaning up Paper Mill Waste Stream

Water Treatment: A Niche Application Area

Nanocatalysts Exhibit High Efficiency in HOC Removal in Waste

Water Treatment

Demand from Chemicals Boost Nanocatalysts Market

Key Application Areas in Chemical Processes

Production of Hydrogen Peroxide with Higher Selectivity to the

Desired Product

Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry Provides Traction

Reduction in Wastage and Side-Products - A Key Application Area

Food Processing - An Established Commercial Application

Nanocatalysts as Food Enzymes in Processed Foods Market

Nanocatalyst Applications in Energy Sector

Nanocatalysts Eye Bigger Role in Conversion of Natural Gas into

Quality Chemicals & Clean Fuels

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Acceptance of Nanocatalysts in Biomass to Biofuel

Conversion Bodes Well for the Market

Opportunity Indicators

Emphasis on Efficient Bio-Diesel Production to Boost

Nanocatalyst Market

Nanocatalysts Seek New Opportunities in Solar Cells

Fuel Cells Entice Nanocatalysts

Nanostructured Catalysts for Efficient Pem Fuel Cells

Growing R&D in Fuel Cell Technology Expected to Provide

Traction to the Nanocatalyst Market

Additives for Fuel & Explosives

Nanocatalyst Applications in Polymer Production

Trend Towards Green Chemistry Drives Nano Catalysts Market

High Demand for Bioplastics Drives Nanocatalyst Market

Production of Green Ammonia Provides Traction

High Demand for Carbon Nanotubes

Nanocatalysts Enhance Petrochemical Reactions

Gold as Nano Scale Catalysts Gathers Steam

Strong R&D Efforts, New Product & Application Developments

Spearhead Growth

Bimetallic Nanocatalysts Gaining Popularity at the Expense of

Monometallic NCs

Advancements in Metrology Critical to the Efficiency of

Nanocatalysts

New Dual-Layered Nanocatalyst Tolerant to Carbon Monoxide

Developed

R&D Efforts Find Efficacy of Nickel Phosphide Nanocatalyst in

Hydrogen Production

Dow Chemicals Develops Highly Innovative Nano-Catalyst for

Producing Bio-Plastics

New Nanocatalyst for Purifying Wastewater from Pharmaceutical

Industries

Snapshot of Select US Players and their Product Innovations

Over the Years



Total Companies Profiled: 25

