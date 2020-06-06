New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Swimwear and Beachwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181063/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Polyester market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$242.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$236.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Polyester segment will reach a market size of US$416.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Swimwear and Beachwear market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Swimwear and Beachwear market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arena Italia S.p.A; Diana Sport; Jantzen Apparel LLC ; NoZONE Clothing Limited; O`Neill Inc.; Panos Emporio; PARAH S.p.A; Perry Ellis International Inc.; PVH Corp.; Quiksilver Inc.; Seafolly; Seaspray Swimwear; Speedo International Ltd.; Swimwear Anywhere Inc.; TYR Sport Inc.





Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel

for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities

Market Highlights

Women’s Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost

Men’s Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for

Segment Growth

Children’s Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth

Recent Market Activity

US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for

Fastest Growth

Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels

Swimwear Market in China

Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver

Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear

Competition

Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail

Structure of Swimwear Market

Export-Import Statistics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Swimwear and Beachwear Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Arena Italia S.p.A (Italy)

Diana Sport (Italy)

La Perla Group (Italy)

NoZONE Clothing Limited (Canada)

O’Neill, Inc. (USA)

Panos Emporio (Sweden)

PARAH S.p.A (Italy)

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (USA)

Jantzen Apparel LLC (USA)

PVH Corp. (USA)

Quiksilver, Inc. (USA)

Seafolly (Australia)

Seaspray Swimwear (UK)

Speedo International Ltd. (UK)

Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (USA)

TYR Sport, Inc. (USA)

Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)



Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear

Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort &

Exclusive Features to Drive Growth

Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports-

Inspired Swimwear Collections

Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends

UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern

The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear

Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground

Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in

One-Piece Swimsuits

Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits

Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market

Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear

Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential

Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines

Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits

Product Innovations: Name of the Game

Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?

FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits



Table 1: Swimwear and Beachwear Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Swimwear and Beachwear Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyester (Fabric Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyester (Fabric Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyester (Fabric Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Spandex (Fabric Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Spandex (Fabric Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Spandex (Fabric Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Nylon (Fabric Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Nylon (Fabric Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Nylon (Fabric Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Fabric Types (Fabric Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Fabric Types (Fabric Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Fabric Types (Fabric Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Women`s Wear (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Women`s Wear (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Women`s Wear (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Men`s Wear (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Men`s Wear (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Men`s Wear (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Children`s Wear (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Children`s Wear (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Children`s Wear (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the United States by Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Swimwear and Beachwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 34: Canadian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Swimwear and Beachwear: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Swimwear and Beachwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Swimwear and Beachwear Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Swimwear and Beachwear Market by Fabric Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Swimwear and Beachwear Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Europe in US$

Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Swimwear and Beachwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in France by Fabric

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Swimwear and Beachwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Swimwear and Beachwear Market by Fabric Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Swimwear and Beachwear:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Swimwear and Beachwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Spanish Swimwear and Beachwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Russia by Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Swimwear and Beachwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type:

2020-2027



Table 95: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Asia-Pacific by

Fabric Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Swimwear and Beachwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 118: Indian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Swimwear and

Beachwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Fabric Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market by

Fabric Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Swimwear and Beachwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Brazil by Fabric

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Swimwear and Beachwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Latin

America by Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Swimwear and Beachwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Swimwear and Beachwear: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Swimwear and Beachwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Israel in US$

Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Swimwear and Beachwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Swimwear and Beachwear Market by

Fabric Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fabric Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Fabric Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Africa by Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Swimwear and Beachwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 199

