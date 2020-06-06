New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Swimwear and Beachwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181063/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Polyester market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$242.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$236.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Polyester segment will reach a market size of US$416.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Swimwear and Beachwear market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Swimwear and Beachwear market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arena Italia S.p.A; Diana Sport; Jantzen Apparel LLC ; NoZONE Clothing Limited; O`Neill Inc.; Panos Emporio; PARAH S.p.A; Perry Ellis International Inc.; PVH Corp.; Quiksilver Inc.; Seafolly; Seaspray Swimwear; Speedo International Ltd.; Swimwear Anywhere Inc.; TYR Sport Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel
for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities
Market Highlights
Women’s Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost
Men’s Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for
Segment Growth
Children’s Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth
Recent Market Activity
US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for
Fastest Growth
Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels
Swimwear Market in China
Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver
Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear
Competition
Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail
Structure of Swimwear Market
Export-Import Statistics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Swimwear and Beachwear Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arena Italia S.p.A (Italy)
Diana Sport (Italy)
La Perla Group (Italy)
NoZONE Clothing Limited (Canada)
O’Neill, Inc. (USA)
Panos Emporio (Sweden)
PARAH S.p.A (Italy)
Perry Ellis International, Inc. (USA)
Jantzen Apparel LLC (USA)
PVH Corp. (USA)
Quiksilver, Inc. (USA)
Seafolly (Australia)
Seaspray Swimwear (UK)
Speedo International Ltd. (UK)
Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (USA)
TYR Sport, Inc. (USA)
Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear
Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort &
Exclusive Features to Drive Growth
Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports-
Inspired Swimwear Collections
Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends
UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern
The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear
Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground
Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in
One-Piece Swimsuits
Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits
Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market
Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear
Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential
Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines
Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits
Product Innovations: Name of the Game
Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?
FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Swimwear and Beachwear Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Swimwear and Beachwear Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Polyester (Fabric Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Polyester (Fabric Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Polyester (Fabric Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Spandex (Fabric Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Spandex (Fabric Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Spandex (Fabric Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Nylon (Fabric Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Nylon (Fabric Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Nylon (Fabric Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Fabric Types (Fabric Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Fabric Types (Fabric Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Fabric Types (Fabric Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Women`s Wear (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Women`s Wear (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Women`s Wear (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Men`s Wear (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Men`s Wear (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Men`s Wear (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Children`s Wear (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Children`s Wear (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Children`s Wear (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the United States by Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Swimwear and Beachwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 34: Canadian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Swimwear and Beachwear: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Swimwear and Beachwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Swimwear and Beachwear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Swimwear and Beachwear Market by Fabric Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Swimwear and Beachwear Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Europe in US$
Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Swimwear and Beachwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in France by Fabric
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Swimwear and Beachwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Swimwear and Beachwear Market by Fabric Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Swimwear and Beachwear:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Swimwear and Beachwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Spanish Swimwear and Beachwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Russia by Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Swimwear and Beachwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type:
2020-2027
Table 95: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Asia-Pacific by
Fabric Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Swimwear and Beachwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 118: Indian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Swimwear and
Beachwear: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Fabric Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market by
Fabric Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Swimwear and Beachwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Brazil by Fabric
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Swimwear and Beachwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Latin
America by Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Swimwear and Beachwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market by Fabric Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fabric Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Swimwear and Beachwear: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Swimwear and Beachwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Israel in US$
Million by Fabric Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Swimwear and Beachwear Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fabric Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Swimwear and Beachwear Market by
Fabric Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Swimwear and Beachwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Fabric Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Fabric Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Swimwear and Beachwear Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fabric Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Swimwear and Beachwear Market in Africa by Fabric Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown by Fabric Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Swimwear and Beachwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Swimwear and Beachwear Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Swimwear and Beachwear Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 199
