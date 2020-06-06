New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forensic Technologies and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05902198/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Chemical Analysis market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Chemical Analysis segment will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Forensic Technologies and Services market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Forensic Technologies and Services market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05902198/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand

Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis

DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing

Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics

Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs

Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden

Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer

Forensics

Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate

Sector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Forensic Technologies and Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Agilent Technologies (USA)

BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)

Capsicum Group, LLC (USA)

Cellmark Forensics (USA)

Computer Forensics, Inc. (Canada)

Creative Forensic Services (USA)

Cyber Agents, Inc. (USA)

Data Recovery Services (USA)

Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (USA)

Forensic Pathways Ltd. (UK)

Foster + Freeman Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Global Digital Forensics, Inc. (USA)

Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)

KrollOntrack (UK)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

MicroForensics, Inc. (USA)

MorphoTrust USA, Inc. (USA)

Neogen Corporation (USA)

PAPILLON ZAO (Russia)

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. (Barbados)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics

Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum

Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On

Explosives Forensics...

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens

the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services

Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices

Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task

Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth

Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool

Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal

Investigation

Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility

Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs

Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States

Operational Structure

Spotlight on Accreditation

Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs

Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation

High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography

Panoramic 3D Cameras

Alternative Light Photography

Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry:

(LA-ICP-MS)

Video Spectral Comparator

3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction

DNA Sequencer

Forensic Carbon-14 Dating

XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox

Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants

Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification

System (AIFS)

Notable Recent R&D Initiatives

Human Microbiome

Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth

Fiber Identification

Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing

Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information

New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster

Processing

Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise

to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis

Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction

Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection &

Identification



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Forensic Technologies and Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Forensic Technologies and Services Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Chemical Analysis (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Chemical Analysis (Service) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Chemical Analysis (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: DNA Profiling (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: DNA Profiling (Service) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: DNA Profiling (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Firearm Analysis (Service) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Firearm Analysis (Service) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Firearm Analysis (Service) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Computer Forensics (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Computer Forensics (Service) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Computer Forensics (Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Network Forensics (Service) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Network Forensics (Service) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Network Forensics (Service) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Cloud Forensics (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Cloud Forensics (Service) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Cloud Forensics (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Laboratory Forensics (Location) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Laboratory Forensics (Location) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Laboratory Forensics (Location) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Portable Forensics (Location) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Portable Forensics (Location) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Portable Forensics (Location) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the

United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the

United States by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Forensic Technologies and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Forensic Technologies and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market by

Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Forensic Technologies and Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 59: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 62: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in France

by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in France

by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market by

Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Forensic Technologies and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Forensic Technologies and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service:

2020-2027



Table 89: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location:

2020-2027



Table 92: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for

2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 125

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05902198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001