MCH Group Cancels Upcoming Art Basel Show in September 2020

In view of the current global conditions, MCH Group has no option but to cancel the upcoming editions of Art Basel in Basel and Design Miami Basel, which had been postponed to mid-September 2020. The decision to cancel Art Basel was made after extensive consultation with many Art Basel gallerists, collectors, partners, as well as external experts. The primary considerations were the fundamental health and safety risks for everyone involved, the financial risks for exhibitors and partners, the ongoing impediments to international travel, and the fact that the regulatory environment around large-scale events in Switzerland has yet to be finalized.

Marc Spiegler, Member of MCH Group's Executive Board and Global Director Art Basel, explains: "We are aware that our galleries are facing unprecedented challenges and economic difficulties, and we had really hoped to support the art market’s recovery with a successful show in September. Unfortunately, the uncertainties that we face remain too high. We will continue to develop our digital platforms and to offer fairs of the highest quality to support our galleries and the global art community in revitalizing the art market."

Bernd Stadlwieser, CEO of the MCH Group, also greatly regrets the necessary cancellation: "Over the past months we have been following the development of the COVID-19 situation closely and have been working intensively towards a possible realization of Art Basel and Design Miami Basel in September. Unfortunately, the current conditions make this impossible, given the considerable time needed to plan and prepare for an event of the size, international nature and quality of Art Basel. Our teams are now focusing on the digital offerings around Art Basel, as well as on the realization of Art Basel in Miami Beach and Design Miami in December 2020."





MCH Group / Art Basel

MCH Group, based in Basel/Switzerland, is a leading international live-marketing company. Its business activities take in the organisation of about 30 exhibitions, including Art Basel in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, as well as the operation of the exhibition centres in Basel and Zurich and comprehensive services in the field of experience marketing.

www.mch-group.com

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition.

www.artbasel.com