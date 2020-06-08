OTTAWA, June 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As of today, there are a total of 95,699 confirmed cases with up to 7,800 deaths in Canada. Coronavirus is spreading exponentially and affecting all ages but affecting seniors the worst. Due to the high volume of protestors all over Canada, this has caused a huge spike in new cases of COVID-19.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems , says “we continue to provide tech support to those who are affected by COVID-19 via online and by phone.”

In Quebec, for example, there are 52,849 cases (the highest in Canada) which is due to having lesser restrictions.

Meanwhile, Ontario province has 30,617 cases (the second highest). Most of the deaths that have occurred are believed to be in retirement homes.

Ahmadzai says, “Taleam Systems plays a vital role in this devastating pandemic by helping hospitals and medical clinics through custom made health systems.”

In the national capital, temperatures are staring to rise and businesses in Ottawa want to open, but the provincial government has extended the emergency order.

Ahmadzai concludes, “this pandemic is not over yet and in order to help slow the virus, we need to come together and work together as partners to help those that are affected.”

Taleam Systems provides computer services to hospitals and medical clinics in Canada.

