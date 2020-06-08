Information
Voisins Le Bretonneux, June 8, 2020
Topics will be presented on June, 16, 2020:
- the 2019 annual results
- an update on Orège’s activity (including the impact of Covid 19)
- development projects and strategic partnerships
About Orège
Orège is an international cleantech business, specializing in the development, manufacture and sales of solutions for the conditioning, treatment and valorisation of municipal and industrial sludge. With bases in France, the US, the UK and Germany, Orège, an Eren Group subsidiary, supports its customers in some ten countries around the world. The company is also a partner of Itochu, Machine-Technos Corp in Japan.
Orège has been listed on the regulated market Euronext since July 2013.
ISIN: FR0010609206 – OREGE - www.orege.com
Further informations:
Carine OGER
carineoger@orege.com
Phone: + 33 6.16.62.07.75
Attachment
Orège
Toussus Le Noble, FRANCE
Orège LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: