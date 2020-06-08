Information

Voisins Le Bretonneux, June 8, 2020

Topics will be presented on June, 16, 2020:



- the 2019 annual results

- an update on Orège’s activity (including the impact of Covid 19)

- development projects and strategic partnerships

About Orège

Orège is an international cleantech business, specializing in the development, manufacture and sales of solutions for the conditioning, treatment and valorisation of municipal and industrial sludge. With bases in France, the US, the UK and Germany, Orège, an Eren Group subsidiary, supports its customers in some ten countries around the world. The company is also a partner of Itochu, Machine-Technos Corp in Japan.

Orège has been listed on the regulated market Euronext since July 2013.

ISIN: FR0010609206 – OREGE - www.orege.com

Further informations:

Carine OGER

carineoger@orege.com

Phone: + 33 6.16.62.07.75

