Baita Plai Project update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to update the market on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine “Baita Plai” in Romania.

Following the previous announcement regarding shipping updates made on 26th May 2020, the Company can confirm that the third shipment of equipment, which includes an underground rock loader & mining jackhammers arrived at Constanta Port in Romania on Monday 1st June 2020. After clearing customs on Friday 5th June, the container arrived at Baita Plai over the weekend. The Company will post footage of the equipment being unloaded on its social media pages.

The Company can confirm the shipping schedules of the remaining containers of equipment, as previously announced, remain on track as follows:

July 2020 – Fourth & Fifth Shipments – includes the remaining underground loaders, pneumatic loaders, ceramic filters & hydro cyclones. 17th July 2020 – Sixth Shipment – includes the slurry pumps.

The Company will keep the market updated on the arrival of the remaining equipment and will continue to post footage of the new equipment being installed ahead of the commencement of production in July 2020.

