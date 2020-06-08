Intervest has concluded an agreement with Pro Delta Real Estate to purchase the industriel site Rietvelden in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. This site comprises four buildings and borders the existing ground position of Intervest, improving the long-term development potential of the entire site.
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
Antwerpen, BELGIUM
