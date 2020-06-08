Regulatory release no. 28/2020





In the exercise window which opened on May 15, 2020 following Better Collective’s Q1 report and closed on May 29, 2020, 3 employees have informed the company that they wish to exercise in total 12,690 warrants under the 2017 warrant program.



The 2017 warrant program was established prior to the company’s IPO and the warrants were issued in 2017 and 2018. Reference is made to schedule 2 of the company’s articles of association for detailed terms of conditions of the warrants.



As of 29 May 2020, 889,114 warrants remain outstanding (excluding the warrants exercised following the Q1 report) under the 2017 warrant program, all with rights to subscribe for 1 ordinary share in Better Collective A/S against payment of an exercise price of DKK 12.962962 per warrant.



Today Better Collective’s board of directors resolved to carry out the capital increase related to the exercise of warrants.



The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN DK0060952240 and be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority.



The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 0.03 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.



The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominally EUR 467,356.73 made up of 46,735,673 shares of each EUR 0.01.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com





This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Issuer Rules of Nasdaq Stockholm.







About Better Collective

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes a range of websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).







Attachment