Stockholm, Sweden, June 8, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, has today released an integrated Module for Pull Planning. Pull Planning is a technique that is used within construction and manufacturing to manage and co-ordinate activities and projects with the objective to minimize waste of materials, time and effort in order to generate the maximum amount of value. Hoylu’s Pull Planning Module is a value enhancing component of its Connected Workspaces™ online digital whiteboard platform that transform the workspace using rules and functions that precisely fit the workflow or process.

“At Hoylu we work closely with select customers within large industries to configure Modules that are intuitive and easy to use. Construction is an example of an industry that has struggled with digital transformation and still uses analog whiteboards with paper sticky notes extensively even if there are software solutions in the market. Most solutions are made for specialists and is not suitable for effective communication and collaboration. Hoylu Modules are designed to meet very specific processes or workflow methodologies and contain just what you need for that process. Customers can still utilize the full potential of Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces™, make their own templates and combine with common tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom on any hardware they prefer”, said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.



For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:45 CEST on June 8, 2020.