In connection with Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting, Mr. Jan Anders Oksum, chair of the Board of Directors in Borregaard ASA, has been assigned voting rights based on proxies for 7,728,645 shares in Borregaard ASA. The proxies apply exclusively to the Annual General Meeting in Borregaard ASA on 15 June 2020. This means that Mr. Jan Anders Oksum represents a total of 7,73 % of the outstanding shares in Borregaard ASA.



Mr. Jan Anders Oksum’s shareholding in Borregaard ASA, including his closely related parties JAAG Consult AS, is 11,500 shares.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 8 June 2020



Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



