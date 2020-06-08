ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 2 June 2020 to 4 June 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement231,185 1,643,207,267
02 June 20201,1126,544.29637,277,257
03 June 20201,0176,847.52026,963,928
04 June 20209307,041.92486,548,990
Total 2-4 June 20203,059 20,790,176
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,573 10,690,631
Accumulated in third phase of the program68,881 407,694,090
Accumulated under the program234,244 1,663,997,442
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement924,275 6,993,875,471
02 June 20204,3446,978.921930,316,437
03 June 20204,2207,341.300430,980,288
04 June 20203,7007,559.204827,969,058
Total 2-4 June 202012,264 89,265,782
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,786 34,835,886
Accumulated in third phase of the program274,988 1,740,605,657
Accumulated under the program936,539 7,083,141,253
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                                

With the transactions stated above and the cancellation of treasury shares cf. announcement dated 2 June 2020, the Company owns a total of 77,267 A shares and 355,630 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 June 2020

