TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigger. Better. Craftier. Culture Days is now a 4-week interactive, immersive arts and culture experience happening September 25 to October 25, 2020, across Canada. Creators of every kind have composed an opus, a hub of thousands of virtual and in-person concerts, live shows and exhibits, demonstrations, classes, workshops and more. Hailing from Nova Scotia to Vancouver Island, everything is free, with something to enjoy, learn, or discover for everyone of any age. This year’s event is a re-imagined rendering of Culture Days Weekend to suit the times; it is the first time the festival will roll out both online and in-person. This 4-week feast will guide Canadians through a choose-your-own-adventure of creativity and expression.



As we navigate a world that now looks very different from it once did, we’ve seen inspiring displays of solidarity and unabashed expressions of the pain, joy, frustration, hope and the resilience of humanity. Culture Days extends this global experience as only we can. This year’s events have meant the loss of many opportunities for the arts and culture community to showcase their work and left most scrambling to adapt. Since 2010, Culture Days works all year to support the work, value, and growth of the sector by providing workshops, webinars, and resources to help creators develop efficacy. Over the last decade, Culture Days Weekend has presented over 30,000 events, each a chance for local artists to showcase themselves, their work and engage the local community. Culture Days is a way to celebrate the creativity we consume and enjoy daily, while also bolstering support for the future of what it means to create in Canada.

A collective of arts sector organizations, including Culture Days, has partnered with ArtsPond, CAPACOA, and Hill Strategies in Canada to support “ I Lost My Gig ,” a COVID-19 impact survey. This survey collects much-needed data and personal stories related to the loss of wages, assistance and spaces to inform an actionable plan of support. In the UK, kin arts and culture organization Get Creative has also quickly pivoted to serve its community virtually. Both organizations will convene over the summer to share learnings and celebrate.

Registration is open. If you are a creator, the world wants to see what you can do, and Culture Days is your stage. Visit CultureDays.ca to register today. From September 25 to October 25, 2020, prepare to dive in and show our unique brand of Canadian creativity to the world.

Create with us!

#CultureDays and @culturedays on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Blog | Media & Gallery | Research | Learn More

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting an estimated 2.5 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. The range of events is as vast and diverse as Canada itself. From the Yukon to New Brunswick, British Columbia to Hudson’s Bay – and all points in between – Culture Days highlights and amplifies the diverse arts and cultural life of our communities. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign typically culminates in a three-day celebration of the arts starting on the last Friday of September. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

For media inquiries contact:

Mercedes Findlay

416.557.3361

mercedes@mercedesfindlayconsulting.ca





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed5f40a6-20a4-4237-91cf-7de4e46c6790