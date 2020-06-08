Selbyville, Delaware, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APAC hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 501.6 million in 2018 and is further likely to record a remuneration of USD 10,198 million by 2027 end, while increasing at a CAGR of 43.6 per cent over 2019-2027. This growth can be attributed to the current pandemic situation of COVID-19, which has triggered a huge demand for these in different states of China, Japan, India, Hong Kong, and other APAC countries.

An elaborative view of this market across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, has been provided in the given study.

As per the given report, hand sanitizer market has been divided on the basis of product form, applications, and distribution channels. Considering the product type, the market has been sub-segmented into alcoholic, triclosan, and quaternary ammonia. Of these, alcohol based hand sanitizers are gaining immense traction given the fac that these are more effective in killing microorganisms present on the surface of hands and palm.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers constitute of nearly 60 per cent to 95 per cent alcohol along with a combination of ethanol isopropyl, or n-propanol. As per estimates, rubbing alcohol on hands and palms kills different bacteria including TB and antibiotic resistant bacteria. The optimum concentration of alcohol required to kill bacteria in the healthcare industry is somewhere around 70 per cent to 95 per cent.

The global hand sanitizer market has been observing tremendous gains lately, owing to the rising COVID-19 cases worldwide. Hand sanitizer is a liquid which is generally used to decrease the presence of infectious agents on hands and palms and are mostly alcohol-based or non-alcohol based. As per estimates, alcohol based sanitizers carry the ability to kill over 99.9 per cent infectious germs while ensuring the cleanliness and safety of the hands.

Of various forms of hand sanitizers present in the market including foam sanitizers, gel, wipes, and spray ones, market players have been massively opting for gel based sanitizers. These sanitizers are generally used in restaurants, hospitals, educational institutions, households, and several other places. Moreover, most of the industry conglomerates have been offering foam sanitizers coupled with gel sanitizers to kill most the germs and leave a feeling of softness for the hands.

The hand sanitizer industry has been diversified into various regions and economies including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and many more. However, a detailed analysis of this market across the three top regions have been mentioned in the study, which is mentioned below:

In terms of the regional outlook, the APAC hand sanitizer market is segmented into China, Australia, India, Japan, and rest of APAC. China acquired a considerable stake in the overall APAC hand sanitizer market share, followed by Japan and India. This regional growth is ascribed to the growing concerns pertaining to health and hygiene in the region.

Additionally, elevating prevalence of infectious diseases is creating awareness amongst population to be more inclined towards personal hygiene. Besides, introduction of government initiatives for the promotion of hand washing and improving quality of life is expected to support the growth of APAC hand sanitizer market.

The Europe hand sanitizer market was worth USD 641.7 million in 2018 and is estimated to surpass a mammoth of USD 9,413.5 million, depicting a CAGR of 38.4 per cent through 2027.

Germany, across the Europe hand sanitizer market has been predicted to hold a significant share in the overall market, perhaps due to the mounting health concerns. UK and France are likely to follow Germany in the given regional belt. Moreover, the central government has been introducing several initiatives urging people to look after their health and hygiene in order to keep themselves away from an disease.

Most importantly, Europe has been severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has also produced a demand spurt of the hand sanitizers, thus contributing to the burgeoning statistics of hand sanitizer market across Europe.

Hand sanitizer industry across North America is set to record massive gains of USD 12,433.7 million by 2027 from USD 815.2 million in 2018. The market is anticipated to poise a growth rate of 39 per cent over 2019-2027.

The North America hand sanitizer industry has been diversified into vivid economies including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. According to the given report, US holds the largest share of this market, followed by Canada and Mexico. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and spread of ongoing pandemic has produced a significant demand for hand sanitizers across the region. Alongside, government intervention for promotion of health and hygiene has brought about a dynamism in the given business space.

Competitive outlook

The worldwide hand sanitizer industry is highly concentrated and boasts of presence of Unilever, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, The Himalayan Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Procter & Gamble and several other top notch companies.

