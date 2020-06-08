Selbyville, Delaware, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market by Material (Plastic [Plastic Filaments, Plastic Powder, Metal, Ceramic), Application (Rapid Prototyping, Tooling, Part Production), Aircraft Parts (Engine Components, Structural Parts, Jigs & Fixtures), End-Use (Aircraft, Spacecraft), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of aerospace 3D printing materials will reach $495 million by 2026. Proliferating military & defense sector will augment the market demand.

Expanding space exploration activities coupled with rising need for spare parts for satellites are propelling the aerospace 3D printing materials market growth. Aerospace industry participants such as NASA has installed plastic 3D printer in the International Space Station (ISS) that prints parts using ULTEM 9085 and ABS plastic.

The ceramic aerospace 3D printing material segment is estimated to register a considerable growth in the coming years owing to increasing product innovation for its incorporation in aircraft parts. 3D printed ceramics are integrated into the aircraft’s landing system to reduce the weight of the landing system as well as maintain the core structure while dealing with high impact force.

Rapid prototyping segment is expected to cross a valuation of USD 105 million by 2026 as it allows for low production volumes by fabricating intricate trial prototypes of new aerospace 3D printing materials. Also, it provides a cost-effective option to validate an aircraft part before full-scale manufacturing, thus driving the market demand.

The jigs & fixture aerospace 3D printing materials market size will foresee a steady growth through 2026. These tools play a vital role in aerospace sector as they are manufacturing aids used to enhance the accuracy and quality of the manufacturing process while reducing the production cycle times.3D printing of jigs & fixtures enables reduced investments in time as well as offers faster production cycles.

The aircraft end-use segment in the market is predicted to register around 18% CAGR during the forecast period. Military & defense sector is investing in additive manufacturing to produce landing gear door and utility hydraulic panel. Growing geopolitical tension and high military expenditure further propel the consumption of aerospace 3D printing materials in military aircrafts.

Asia Pacific holds significant share in the aerospace 3D printing materials market and will witness significant growth over the study timeframe. The region is likely to double its fleet in next two decades and is dominated by Japan and China. Moreover, rising trend towards improvement in fuel efficiency of the aircrafts, further boosting the market revenue.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology landscape

3.4.1. Nano-modified Aerospace 3D printing materials

3.4.2. Composite wing spars

3.4.3. Automated composite manufacturing pilot plant

3.4.4. Thermoplastics at the forefront of composite technology

3.4.5. Composite engine components driving efficiency in aviation

3.5. Raw material analysis

3.5.1. Carbon

3.5.2. Glass

3.5.3. Ceramic

3.5.4. Aramid

3.5.5. COVID-19 impact on raw material supply, by region

3.5.5.1. North America

3.5.5.2. Europe

3.5.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.5.4. LATAM

3.5.5.5. MEA

3.6. Benefits of 3D printing materials

3.6.1. Provides strength to weight ratio

3.6.2. Increases durability

3.6.3. Ability to create complex designs

3.7. Future of composites in aerospace

3.7.1. Materials development

3.7.2. Carbon fiber availability

3.8. Regulatory landscape

3.9. Industry best practices & key buying criteria

3.10. Pricing analysis

3.10.1. Regional pricing

3.10.1.1. North America

3.10.1.2. Europe

3.10.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.10.1.4. Latin America

3.10.1.5. MEA

3.10.2. Cost structure analysis

3.10.3. COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.11. Industry impact forces

3.11.1. Growth drivers

3.11.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.12. Innovation & sustainability

3.12.1. Future trends including COVID-19 impact

3.12.1.1. Production trends

3.12.1.2. Demand trends

3.13. Growth potential analysis

3.14. Porter’s analysis

3.14.1. Supplier power

3.14.2. Buyer power

3.14.3. Threat of new entrants

3.14.4. Threat of substitutes

3.14.5. Industry rivalry

3.15. Competitive landscape

3.15.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.15.2. Strategy landscape

3.16. PESTEL analysis

3.17. COVID-19 impact on aerospace industry

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

