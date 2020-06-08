Company Announcement no. 28/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 75,444 634.19 47,845,984 June 2, 2020 638 725.56 462,908 June 3, 2020 900 723.55 651,192 June 4, 2020 900 716.00 644,401 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 77,882 636.92 49,604,485

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 822,878 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 3.3m (approx. DKK 24.8m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

