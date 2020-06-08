Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SD-WAN for Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is the 3rd major report in the publisher's extensive coverage of SDWAN, and the evolution to the Dynamic Enterprise Edge. It is written from the perspective of how enterprises can leverage SD-WAN technology, how to evaluate SD-WAN technology, and SD-WAN MSP suppliers.



In particular, it takes a look at whether CSPs (telcos) are at a turning point and will be able to offer a library of on-demand Dynamic Enterprise Edge services - a promise which, if delivered upon, could be very valuable to enterprises large AND small.



A must read for enterprises and those selling to enterprises.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary: What is SDWAN and Why is It Critical?

RAIN - Redundant Array of Independent Networks

The Market

Use Cases

SDWAN and CSPs

Market Survey Results

Future Market Environment

Loose Vs Tight Coupling and Why It Matters to Growth

Recommendations

Summary

Future Reading

Companies Mentioned



BT

Cisco Viptela

Deutsche Telekom

Infovista

Nokia Nuage

Oracle Talari Networks

Riverbed

Telstra

Telus

VMWare VeloCloud

Verizon

Versa Networks

Vodafone

ngena

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77r7v5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900