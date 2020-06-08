Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Sports Betting Sector Report 2020/2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nigeria Sports Betting Report focuses on Nigerian market trends focusing on the needs of customers across multiple industry segments, use cases, and geographies.



Markets and Subjects Analysed

Nigerian & African (leading markets) market size and trend analysis

The Business Dynamics & Products

Competitive Analysis

Key Players

Regulatory Environment

Core Research

Market Forecasts

Sports Betting market Eco-system

Market Dynamics

Key Questions Answered

Comparison of the industry in Nigeria vs Kenya & South Africa

How online (mobile) sports betting is increasing growth in the sector

How the different segments are fighting for market share

How companies are embracing partnerships & technology for improving the quality of products (services) & operations

Insights into competitive forces including payout ratios, locational advantages & agents' spread

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Sports Betting Industry in Nigeria: An Introduction



3. Market Opportunity

Market Size

Trend Analysis: Key Drivers & Opportunities

4. The Business and the Products



5. Competitive Analysis



6. Regulatory Environment



7. Other Considerations



8. Conclusions and Outlook



9. Glossary: Case Study

Companies Mentioned



Bet9ja

Betway

Blackbet

Merrybet

NairaBet

Premier Lotto

Winlot

Winners Golden

