Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Woven Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the non-woven adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and medical applications. The global non-woven adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing urban population, rising penetration of disposable hygiene products, and growth in emerging economies.
This study includes the non-woven adhesives market size and forecast for the global non-woven adhesives market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, technology and region.
Some of the Non-woven Adhesives companies profiled in this report include Henkel Ag, H.B. Fuller, Bostik SA, Arkema, Beardow Adams Ltd., Lohmann-Koester, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Moresco Corporation, Savar Specialty Adhesives, Palmetto Adhesives, and others.
Key report features:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Product Type
3.4: Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Application
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Region
4.2: North American Non-Woven Adhesives Market
4.3: European Non-Woven Adhesives Market
4.4: APAC Non-Woven Adhesives Market
4.5: ROW Non-Woven Adhesives Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Henkel Ag
7.2: H.B. Fuller
7.3: Bostik SA
7.4: Arkema
7.5: Beardow Adams Ltd.
7.6: Lohmann-Koester
7.7: Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD
7.8: Moresco Corporation
7.9: Savar Specialty Adhesives
7.10: Palmetto Adhesives
