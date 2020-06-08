A contract has been signed with one of the largest recycling companies for ferrous and non-ferrous metals in Europe on an application to sort out copper parts in ferrous waste streams. This first order of 230 k€ consists of integrating a robotic sorting unit on one of their many waste processing lines of shredded metal parts.

“Even if this is a small order, it is a milestone contract for us. I’m also impressed by our teams being able to industrialize this advanced solution for our markets within only 18 months”; says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin in a statement

Waste sorting robotics based on artificial intelligence is a game changer in waste management and particularly in metal scrap industry. This industry vertical alone represents a market potential for Vow ASA of more than 1000 units in Europe.

The Vow sorting solution is complementary to the group offering for waste processing, recycling and valorization. It will contribute to circular economy, saving natural resources and reducing CO2 emissions.





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.





