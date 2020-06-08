Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for digital PC games as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19.
The global digital PC games market is expected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2019 to about $10.5 billion in 2020 as people are staying at home for self-quarantine or due to lockdown and there is availability of an ample amount of free time. This has led to a surge in the demand for digital PC games as people tend to look for options to spend their leisure time indoors. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $9.3 billion at a CAGR of 17% through 2023.
The global digital PC games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the digital PC games market in 2019.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider digital pc games market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the digital PC games market are Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nintendo, and Electronic Arts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital PC Games Market Characteristics
3. Digital PC Games Market Size And Growth
4. Digital PC Games Market Segmentation
5. Digital PC Games Market Regional And Country Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific Digital PC Games Market
7. China Digital PC Games Market
8. India Digital PC Games Market
9. Japan Digital PC Games Market
10. Australia Digital PC Games Market
11. Indonesia Digital PC Games Market
12. South Korea Digital PC Games Market
13. Western Europe Digital PC Games Market
14. UK Digital PC Games Market
15. Germany Digital PC Games Market
16. France Digital PC Games Market
17. Eastern Europe Digital PC Games Market
18. Russia Digital PC Games Market
19. North America Digital PC Games Market
20. USA Digital PC Games Market
21. South America Digital PC Games Market
22. Brazil Digital PC Games Market
23. Middle East Digital PC Games Market
24. Africa Digital PC Games Market
25. Digital PC Games Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digital PC Games Market
27. Digital PC Games Market Trends And Strategies
28. Digital PC Games Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyu23x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: