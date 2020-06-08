Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for digital PC games as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19.



The global digital PC games market is expected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2019 to about $10.5 billion in 2020 as people are staying at home for self-quarantine or due to lockdown and there is availability of an ample amount of free time. This has led to a surge in the demand for digital PC games as people tend to look for options to spend their leisure time indoors. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $9.3 billion at a CAGR of 17% through 2023.



The global digital PC games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the digital PC games market in 2019.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider digital pc games market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The digital pc games market section of the report gives context. It compares the digital pc games market with other segments of the digital pc games market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, digital pc games indicators comparison.

Major players in the digital PC games market are Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nintendo, and Electronic Arts.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Digital PC Games Market Characteristics



3. Digital PC Games Market Size And Growth



4. Digital PC Games Market Segmentation



5. Digital PC Games Market Regional And Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Digital PC Games Market



7. China Digital PC Games Market



8. India Digital PC Games Market



9. Japan Digital PC Games Market



10. Australia Digital PC Games Market



11. Indonesia Digital PC Games Market



12. South Korea Digital PC Games Market



13. Western Europe Digital PC Games Market



14. UK Digital PC Games Market



15. Germany Digital PC Games Market



16. France Digital PC Games Market



17. Eastern Europe Digital PC Games Market



18. Russia Digital PC Games Market



19. North America Digital PC Games Market



20. USA Digital PC Games Market



21. South America Digital PC Games Market



22. Brazil Digital PC Games Market



23. Middle East Digital PC Games Market



24. Africa Digital PC Games Market



25. Digital PC Games Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digital PC Games Market



27. Digital PC Games Market Trends And Strategies



28. Digital PC Games Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Tencent Games

Ubisoft

King

Activision Blizzard

Zynga

GungHo Online

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Nintendo

Electronic Arts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyu23x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900