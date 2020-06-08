Transactions during 2 - 4 June



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 2 - 4 June:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,874,256 1,570,126,111 2 June 2020 14,755 884.41 13,049,505 3 June 2020 7,711 894.72 6,899,180 4 June 2020 19,739 904.61 17,855,998 Total, 2 – 4 June 2020 42,205 37,804,683 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 4 June 2020* 18,373 895.74 16,457,420 Accumulated under the programme 1,934,834 1,624,388,214 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,092,988 own B shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

