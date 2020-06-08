Transactions during 2 - 4 June
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 2 - 4 June:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,874,256
|1,570,126,111
|2 June 2020
|14,755
|884.41
|13,049,505
|3 June 2020
|7,711
|894.72
|6,899,180
|4 June 2020
|19,739
|904.61
|17,855,998
|Total, 2 – 4 June 2020
|42,205
|37,804,683
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 4 June 2020*
|18,373
|895.74
|16,457,420
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,934,834
|1,624,388,214
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,092,988 own B shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
