The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:        

Name
Stock exchange code
Maturity
DGTB 01/09/20 20 / III98-176111 September 2020
DGTB 01/12/20 20 / IV98-178841 December 2020
DGTB 01/03/21 21 / I
98-17967
1 March 2021
DGTB 01/06/21 21 / II
98-18189
1 June 2021

The sale will settle on 12 June 2020 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.