The Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Linen & Uniform Supply, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$42.2 Billion by the year 2025, Linen & Uniform Supply will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$925.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Linen & Uniform Supply will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



