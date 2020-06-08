Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)
8 June 2020
Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors
In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3, the Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 5 June 2020 that the following ordinary shares of the Company had vested under the terms of awards to directors.
BENOIT DURTESTE
On 4 June 2020, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Benoit Durteste under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:
Dates of Grant: 20 May 2015, 24 May 2016 and 25 May 2017
Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 442,595
In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of Award and the date of their transfer to the Director.
The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 4 June 2020 at a price of £13.12 per share.
Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 208,022
Total Number of Shares Received: 234,573
As a consequence of the above transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons had an interest in 1,141,580 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.39% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
ANTJE HENSEL-ROTH
On 4 June 2020, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of Deferred Share Awards made to Antje Hensel-Roth under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:
Dates of Grant: 22 May 2019
Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 7,206
In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of Award and the date of their transfer to the Director.
The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of her Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 4 June 2020 at a price of £13.12 per share.
Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 3,387
Total Number of Shares Received: 3,819
As a consequence of the above transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons had an interest in 25,440 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
Contacts:
Ian Stanlake
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group plc
D: +44 (0) 20 3201 7880
ian.stanlake@icgam.com
Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications, Intermediate Capital Group plc
D: +44 (0) 20 3201 7994
M: +44 (0) 7808 610 080
Alicia.wyllie@icgam.com
Andy Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group plc
D: +44 (0) 20 3201 7754
andrew.lewis@icgam.com
Intermediate Capital Group plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
