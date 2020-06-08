Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)

8 June 2020

Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors

In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3, the Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 5 June 2020 that the following ordinary shares of the Company had vested under the terms of awards to directors.

BENOIT DURTESTE

On 4 June 2020, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Benoit Durteste under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 20 May 2015, 24 May 2016 and 25 May 2017

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 442,595

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of Award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 4 June 2020 at a price of £13.12 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 208,022

Total Number of Shares Received: 234,573

As a consequence of the above transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons had an interest in 1,141,580 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.39% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

ANTJE HENSEL-ROTH

On 4 June 2020, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of Deferred Share Awards made to Antje Hensel-Roth under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 22 May 2019

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 7,206

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of Award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of her Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 4 June 2020 at a price of £13.12 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 3,387

Total Number of Shares Received: 3,819

As a consequence of the above transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons had an interest in 25,440 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

