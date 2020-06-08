Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pharmaceutical CDMO market was valued USD 148.5 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 224.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7%, during the period of 2020-2025.
The CDMO Market is consolidated in nature. In the pharmaceutical industry, medicine is continuously tested and are most profitable during the patent period, the emergence of competitive solutions can hamper the rate of return. Such factors push for continued innovation and fast track the introduction time to market. Major players include Catalent Inc., Recipharm AB, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Industry Policies
4.5 Market Drivers
4.6 Market Restraints
4.7 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Dosage Formulation Technologies
5.2 Dosage Forms by Route of Administration
5.3 Key Considerations for Outsourcing of Pharmaceutical R&D
5.4 Major Segments in CRO - Bio Analytical Testing, Central Laboratory Testing, and cGMP Testing
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Service Type - CMO Segment
6.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing
6.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing
6.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation
6.1.2.2 Liquid Dose Formulation
6.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation
6.1.3 Secondary Packaging
6.2 Research Phase - CRO Segment
6.3 Geography
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Vendor Market Share Analysis
7.2 Company Profiles
7.2.1 CMO Vendors
7.2.1.1 Catalent Inc.
7.2.1.2 Recipharm AB
7.2.1.3 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
7.2.1.4 Patheon Inc.
7.2.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Group
7.2.1.6 Pfizer CentreSource
7.2.1.7 Aenova Holding GmbH
7.2.1.8 Famar SA
7.2.1.9 Baxter Biopharma Solutions
7.2.1.10 Lonza Group
7.2.2 CRO Vendors
7.2.2.1 CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd
7.2.2.2 Covance Inc.
7.2.2.3 Syneos Health Inc.
7.2.2.4 LSK Global Pharma Service Co Ltd.
7.2.2.5 Novotech Pty Ltd.
7.2.2.6 PAREXEL International Corporation
7.2.2.7 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
7.2.2.8 PRA Health Sciences Inc.
7.2.2.9 Quanticate Ltd.
7.2.2.10 IQVIA Holdings Inc.
7.2.2.11 SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)
7.2.2.12 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd.
7.2.2.13 Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.
7.2.2.14 WuXi AppTec Inc.
7.2.2.15 Sagimet Biosciences (3V Biosciences Inc.)
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xuqxw5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: