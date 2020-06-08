Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pharmaceutical CDMO market was valued USD 148.5 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 224.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7%, during the period of 2020-2025.

As a result of the growing demand for generic medicines and biologics, the capital-intensive nature of the business, and the complex manufacturing requirements, many pharmaceutical companies have identified the poteCMntial profitability in contracting with a CMO (contract manufacturing outsourcing) for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing.

The biggest factor driving the growth of CMOs in the pharmaceutical industry is the growing need for state-of-the-art processes and production technologies, which have proven highly effective in meeting regulatory requirements.

R&D sections of several pharmaceutical companies, especially operating at small scale, were condensed after the emergence of CRO players. As more CROs have started to offer research services with valuable cost, they won the competition with in-house pharmaceutical R&D departments. CROs also follow several strategies to stay ahead of top pharmaceutical players.

The CMO/CDMO service sector is uniquely positioned to address some of the challenges that drug developers are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has impacted multiple aspects of the pharma and biopharma industry, from drug development, clinical trials, supplies, manufacturing, to supply chain logistics. However, the drug shortages due to COVID-19 are limited, and they are expected to remain so for the short-term, due to stockpiles of pharmaceuticals and APIs, globally.

The CDMO Market is consolidated in nature. In the pharmaceutical industry, medicine is continuously tested and are most profitable during the patent period, the emergence of competitive solutions can hamper the rate of return. Such factors push for continued innovation and fast track the introduction time to market. Major players include Catalent Inc., Recipharm AB, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Market Drivers

4.6 Market Restraints

4.7 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Dosage Formulation Technologies

5.2 Dosage Forms by Route of Administration

5.3 Key Considerations for Outsourcing of Pharmaceutical R&D

5.4 Major Segments in CRO - Bio Analytical Testing, Central Laboratory Testing, and cGMP Testing



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Service Type - CMO Segment

6.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

6.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

6.1.2.1 Solid Dose Formulation

6.1.2.2 Liquid Dose Formulation

6.1.2.3 Injectable Dose Formulation

6.1.3 Secondary Packaging

6.2 Research Phase - CRO Segment

6.3 Geography



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Vendor Market Share Analysis

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 CMO Vendors

7.2.1.1 Catalent Inc.

7.2.1.2 Recipharm AB

7.2.1.3 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

7.2.1.4 Patheon Inc.

7.2.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Group

7.2.1.6 Pfizer CentreSource

7.2.1.7 Aenova Holding GmbH

7.2.1.8 Famar SA

7.2.1.9 Baxter Biopharma Solutions

7.2.1.10 Lonza Group

7.2.2 CRO Vendors

7.2.2.1 CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd

7.2.2.2 Covance Inc.

7.2.2.3 Syneos Health Inc.

7.2.2.4 LSK Global Pharma Service Co Ltd.

7.2.2.5 Novotech Pty Ltd.

7.2.2.6 PAREXEL International Corporation

7.2.2.7 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

7.2.2.8 PRA Health Sciences Inc.

7.2.2.9 Quanticate Ltd.

7.2.2.10 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

7.2.2.11 SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

7.2.2.12 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd.

7.2.2.13 Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

7.2.2.14 WuXi AppTec Inc.

7.2.2.15 Sagimet Biosciences (3V Biosciences Inc.)



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xuqxw5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900