Contract research organizations (CROs) are essential partners in the drug development field. As companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries shift their development pipelines towards more targeted therapies, the cost of development has significantly increased while the patient pool for each drug is smaller. This has resulted in leaner R&D infrastructures and increasing reliance on outsourcing.



CROs provide critical services and expertise for all stages of drug development, from target selection to clinical trial administration, and are important partners in regulatory compliance, validation, and gaining product approval. CROs also provide important resources for technologies that require significant capital investments and technical expertise.

As demand for CRO services increases, the market opportunities for suppliers of analytical instrumentation used by CROs will see significant growth, even in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recession.

The "2020 Contract Research Organization Market Opportunity Report" evaluates the global analytical instrumentation market for the CRO industry, examining 53 techniques grouped into 8 technological categories. The goal of the report is to provide demand and growth projections by technique, region, and application, within the context of the current global health crisis and anticipated economic recession conditions.



Report Overview

CRO market background and current opportunities and threats

Global trends for CROs by region

Market demand and five-year forecasts, segmented by technology, region, function, and application

Analysis of 53 technologies within the following eight categories: Life Science Instrumentation, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Lab Automation & Software, Lab Equipment, Sample Preparation, Molecular Spectroscopy and Materials Characterization

Competitive landscape and market share of vendors in each technology category. Participants include the following: Agilent, BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter (Danaher), Bio-Rad, Bruker, GE Healthcare, Hamilton, Illumina, Mettler-Toledo, MilliporeSigma, Molecular Devices (Danaher), PerkinElmer, QIAGEN, Roche, Sartorius, SCIEX (Danaher), Shimadzu, Tecan, Thermo Fisher and Waters

Key Topics Covered:





