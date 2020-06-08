Dallas, Texas, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Security Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Network Security Analytics, Application Security Analytics, Web Security Analytics, and Endpoint Security Analytics), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The existing and future security analytics market developments are defined to determine the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the security analytics market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus by the government on regulatory compliance of data and information security. Also, the increasing demand to discover patterns, reduce data losses, and prevent onward intrusion is boosting the market growth. Also, increased deployment of cloud and web-based business applications are also fuelling the adoption of security analytics solutions and services. However, the lack of qualified and skilled security professionals is expected to hamper the security analytics market growth. Furthermore, cloud infrastructure and big data analytics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The global security analytics market size is anticipated to reach nearly USD 13 billion by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 19% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The area of security analytics is developing and offers potential opportunities in the upcoming years. The growing demand from large and small & medium organizations to secure their business processes is driving the growth security analytics market.

The report also highlights numerous aspects of the global security analytics industry by evaluating the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the report covers numerous qualitative aspects of the security analytics industry in market drivers, restraints, and key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report offers a complete assessment of the market rivalry along with company profiling of local as well as global vendors.

The security analytics market has strong competition among the well-established as well as new emerging players. Also, the security analytics industry players are targeting prospective markets to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players by forming agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, forming collaboration and partnerships, and expanding their business presence.



Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, government and defense, manufacturing, and others. In 2019, the Government and defense segment captured the highest market revenue and is anticipated to dominate the security analytics market throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of data breaches in public utilities and the government sector.

The North America region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to do so throughout the forecast period 2020-2025. The dominance of this region mainly attributed to the presence of major market players such as FireEye, IBM, Cisco, Splunk, and others in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly accredited to favorable government policies and rapid economic developments in this region.

The major players of the global security analytics market are FireEye, IBM, Cisco, Splunk, McAfee, Symantec, Juniper Networks, Forecepoint, HPE, and RSA. Moreover, the other potential players in the security analytics market are Securonix, Forcepoint, LogRhythm, Alert Logic, and Hillstone Networks. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and advanced solutions and services. For instance, in February 2020, FireEye, a global security solutions provider announced the launch of innovative cloud security solutions and FireEye Messaging Security. In addition, the company also announced the upgraded version of the FireEye Heli platform.

