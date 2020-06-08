Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Centesis Catheters Market by Type (Small and Large Bore), Procedure (Paracentesis, Thoracentesis, Amniocentesis), Application (Diagnosis, Therapeutics and Palliative Care), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global centesis catheters market is projected to reach USD 633 million by 2025 from USD 426 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising target patient population (particularly patients suffering from cancer, TB, and cardiovascular diseases), growing preference for image-guided centesis procedures, and the increasing evidence for the efficacy of centesis procedures for target diseases. However, premium product pricing and medical complexities associated with centesis procedures are some of the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

Small-bore centesis catheters segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on type, the centesis catheters market is segmented into small-bore and large-bore centesis catheters. The small-bore centesis catheters segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide availability of small-bore centesis catheters, a growing number of target procedures that require small-bore centesis catheters, increasing evidence of the efficacy and safety of small-bore centesis catheters over large-bore centesis catheters, and their higher adoption in diagnostic centesis procedures.

The paracentesis procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the centesis catheters market, by procedure, in 2018.

Based on the procedure, the centesis catheters market is segmented into paracentesis, thoracentesis, arthrocentesis, amniocentesis, and other procedures. The rising incidence of target conditions such as gastrointestinal malignancies, liver cirrhosis, cystic fibrosis, intestinal tuberculosis, chronic liver failure, the formation of cysts in the peritoneal cavity, and serious forms of hepatitis is expected to drive the growth of paracentesis market segment in the coming years. This segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018.

Hospitals are estimated to be the largest end-user segment in the centesis catheters market.

Based on end-user, the global centesis catheters market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is because the majority of centesis procedures are performed in hospitals owing to the risks involved in these procedures. Furthermore, the higher patient preference for hospital-based care for target disease conditions such as gastrointestinal malignancies, liver cirrhosis, cystic fibrosis, intestinal tuberculosis, chronic liver failure, peritonitis, and pleural effusion are contributing to the growth of this market segment.

The Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a large patient pool, increasing incidence and prevalence of target diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, and the favorable government initiatives for improving access to healthcare.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

6 Centesis Catheters Market, By Bore Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Bore Centesis Catheters

6.3 Small Bore Centesis Catheters

7 Centesis Catheters Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic

7.3 Therapeutic

7.4 Palliative

8 Centesis Catheters Market, By Procedure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paracentesis

8.3 Thoracentesis

8.4 Amniocentesis

8.5 Arthocentesis

8.6 Other Centesis Procedures

9 Centesis Catheters Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Other End Users

10 Centesis Catheters Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Key Product Launches and Approvals (2016-2019)

11.3.2 Key Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2016-2019)

11.3.3 Key Acquisitions (2016-2019)

11.3.4 Key Expansions (2016-2019)

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)

11.4.1.1 Vanguards

11.4.1.2 Innovators

11.4.1.3 Dynamic Players

11.4.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.4.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-UPS (2019)

11.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2.2 Starting Blocks

11.4.2.3 Responsive Companies

11.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cardinal Health, Inc

12.2 Medtronic plc

12.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.6 Argon Medical

12.7 Teleflex Incorporated

12.8 Merit Medical Systems, Inc

12.9 AngioDynamics

12.10 Cook Medical

12.11 Galt Medical Corp

12.12 Uresil, LLC

12.13 Redax S.p.A.

12.14 Mermaid Medical A/S

12.15 PFM Medical, Inc

12.16 Rocket Medical plc

12.17 Medical Components, Inc

12.18 KM Medical, Inc

12.19 Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt Ltd

12.20 Canadian Hospital Specialities Ltd

