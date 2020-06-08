Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Air Treatment Systems Market: Malaysia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Malaysia including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements. It also includes revenues from rental agreements.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.



The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Malaysia:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-user (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Companies Mentioned



Amway

Blueair AB

Coway Co. Ltd.

Cuckoo Homesys Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sharp Corporation

Key Topics Covered



I. Country Profile

II. Executive Summary

III. Consumer Behavior

IV. Market Drivers and Restraints

V. Market Drivers

a. Poor air quality

b. Rising incidences of respiratory illnesses

c. Growing heath consciousness

d. High disposable incomes

e. High quality service

f. Increasing promotions and discounts

VI. Market Restraints

a. Increasing competition

b. Price sensitivity

c. Risks associated with rental contracts

VII. Market Trends

a. Competitive landscape

b. Technology by brand

c. Panasonic

d. Sharp

e. Service training

f. Discounts & advertising

g. Marketing, advertising, and claims

h. IoT

i. IoT products

j. New products

k. Dyson product design

l. Average home size

m. Product features

n. Warranty and after sales

o. Certifications

VIII. Pricing Trends

IX. Market Data

a. Revenue forecasts, 2019-2026

b. Market share by revenues, 2019

c. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 201

d. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems, 2019

e. End user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019

f. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

g. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

