Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Asphalt market worldwide will grow by a projected 28.9 Million Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Paving, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.1% and reach a market size of 119.4 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The paving market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 686.8 Thousand Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 736.5 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Paving segment will reach a market size of 6.6 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Asphalt market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 9.4 Million Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Asphalt market landscape.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Prelude

Outlook

Paving: The Dominant End-Use Application

Roofing: A Fast Growth End-Use Application

Asphalt Shingles Maintain the Lead in Residential Roofing

Emulsified Asphalt and Polymer Modified Asphalt to Record Fastest Growth

Production of Asphalt

Occupational Hazards Continue to Haunt Asphalt Manufacturing

Making Asphalt More Cost-Effective

Substitutes to Asphalt

Global Competitor Market Shares

Asphalt Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapidly Expanding Road Infrastructure: A Strong Growth Driver

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Increasing Urbanization Worldwide Spur Demand for Improved Road Infrastructure

Opportunity Indicators

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure

Burgeoning Road Construction Projects Signals Growth

Roofing Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction Industry Dynamics

The US and Europe: Steady Growth Projected for the Matured Markets

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Asphalt Advancements in Roofing & Pavement: Spearheading Growth

Paving Asphalt Advancements

Improved Safety and Sustainability Drive Innovations in Pavement Application

Nano Materials to 'Pave' the Future

Stiffer Pavements to Save Costs

Asphalt Rubber Technology: The 'Road' to Safety?

Porous Asphalt Pavement to Improve Storm-water Management

Improved Equipment to Improve Productivity

Perpetual Pavements - New HMA Technology

European Warm HMA

Polymer-Modified Paving Asphalts

Other Paving Asphalt Advancements

Total Ecosolutions Develops ECO2 Warm-Mix Bitumen Products

Ingevity Introduces Evotherm Warm-Mix Asphalt

Roofing Asphalt Advancements

Green Trend Drives Roofing Innovations

Cool Roof Asphalts

Healthy Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Asphalt Market

Global Oil Demand & Supply Scenario: Opportunity Indicators

Sustainability: Need of the Hour

Innovative Additions to Asphalt

Recycling on the Rise

Asphalt Roll Roofing: Faces Threat from Elastomeric Roofing

Advanced Processing Techniques: A Drawback?

Market Implications of Pricing Fluctuations

Supply-Chain Scenario

Green Revolution Spurs Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Systems

Soy-Based Asphalt Products to Improve Cost-Efficiency

Computer Technology Aids Manufacturers in Customization



