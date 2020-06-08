New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type, Therapy Area, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04605996/?utm_source=GNW

Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for immunotherapies over conventional treatments and a growing prevalence of target indications. However, timeline issues, side-effects, and manufacturing complexities are expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.



Monoclonal antibodies are expected to witness high demand during the forecast period.

The adoption of immunotherapy in cancer has been rising in recent years due to the introduction of safe and efficient treatments.Monoclonal antibodies are immunoglobulins derived by cultivating immune cells in the lab to target specific antigens present on the surface of cancer cells.



These antibodies, when used as a therapy, attach themselves to cancer/abnormal cells and mark them for destruction by the body’s natural immune system. Monoclonal antibodies hold the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market owing to their high specificity and few side-effects.



Cancer is one of the key application areas for immunotherapies.

On the basis of the therapeutic area, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and others.Cancer accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019.



This is mainly due to the large number of approvals, rising prevalence of cancer, and growing research activity in this area, among other factors.

• By end user, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019.



On the basis of the end user, the global immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019, mainly due to their high spending on immunotherapies and the availability of the necessary infrastructure and facilities to provide advanced treatments.



The market in North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global immunotherapy drugs market.

North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing initiatives by industry players.



On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period due to factors such as aggressive investments by key market players and the increase in government spending on healthcare.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 29%, Tier 2: 37%, and Tier 3: 34%

• By Category (Demand-side): Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies: 55%, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories: 35%, and Academic & Research Institutes: 10%

• By Designation: C-level: 35%, Director level: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 32%, Asia: 22%, and the RoW: 11%



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Merck & Co (US) are the key players operating in the immunotherapy drugs market. Others include Novartis International AG (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Amgen Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca (UK), and Immatics Biotechnologies (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the immunotherapy drugs market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, type, application, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analyses of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the immunotherapy drugs market. The report analyzes the market based on type, therapeutic area, end user, and region

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the immunotherapy drugs market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of immunotherapy drugs solutions across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the immunotherapy drugs market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the immunotherapy drugs market

