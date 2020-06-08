PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 June 2020 at 12:50 pm
CORRECTION TO THE PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ’S INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
This is a correction to Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s invitation to the Annual General Meeting published on June 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. The date of the Annual General Meeting was incomplete in the English translation. Correction: The Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020, starting at 13.00.
Below the invitation in its entirety:
INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj shareholders are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting that will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020, starting at 13.00 at Voimala Zaku, Suukarintie 6 B, 23500 Uusikaupunki
The aim is to hold the Annual General Meeting as short as possible No catering or material will be distributed at the Annual General Meeting.
The company follows all official instructions in the arrangements and updates the instructions for the Annual General Meeting if the situation so requires. A meeting will only be held if it can be held within the participation limits instructed or set by the authorities
A. AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The aforementioned draft resolutions, which are on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, the remuneration policy and this invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be available on Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s website at www.utgmix.com. Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s annual report, including the company’s financial statements, consolidated financial statements, review by the Board, and auditor’s report, will be made available for inspection at the company’s head office and on the aforementioned web site no later than on 9 July 2020. The draft resolutions, the remuneration policy and the financial statement documents will be available also at the Annual General Meeting, and copies of the draft resolutions and this summons will be sent to the shareholders upon request. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available for inspection on the aforementioned web site as of 14 July 2020.
C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE GENERAL MEETING
Each shareholder, who is registered on 17 June 2020 in the shareholders’ register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd., has the right to participate in the general meeting. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on his/her personal Finnish book-entry account, is registered in the shareholders’ register of the company.
A shareholder, who is registered in the shareholders’ register of the company and who wants to participate in the general meeting, shall register for the meeting no later than 25 June 2020 at 16:00 by giving a prior notice of participation, which shall be received by the company no later than on the above mentioned date. Such notice can be given:
a) by placing a telephone call to +358 400 613 896;
b) by e-mail to address leena.junninen@utgmix.com; or
c) by sending a letter to the address Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, Muottitie 2, 23500 Uusikaupunki, Finland.
The registration must include the name, identity code, address, and telephone number of the shareholder, as well as the name of the possible assistant. Information disclosed by the shareholders to Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj will be used solely in connection with processing the general meeting and related necessary registrations.
A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the general meeting by virtue of such shares, based on which he/she on the record date of the general meeting, i.e. on 17 June 2020, would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders’ register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The right to participate in the general meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been registered into the temporary shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. at the latest by 25 June 2020 by 10:00 AM. As regards nominee registered shares this constitutes due registration for the general meeting.
A holder of nominee registered shares is advised to request without delay necessary instructions regarding the registration in the temporary shareholder’s register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the general meeting from his/her custodian bank. The account management organization of the custodian bank has to register a holder of nominee registered shares, who wants to participate in the general meeting, into the temporary shareholders’ register of the company at the latest by the time stated above.
A shareholder may participate in the general meeting and exercise his/her rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the general meeting. When a shareholder participates in the general meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares at different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the general meeting.
Possible proxy documents should be delivered in originals to Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, Muottitie 2, 23500 Uusikaupunki, Finland before the last date for registration.
Pursuant to chapter 5, section 25 of the Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the general meeting has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting.
On the date of this invitation to the general meeting, the total number of shares in the company is 56 501 730 shares, which represents 56 501 730 votes.
In Uusikaupunki on 8 June 2020
PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ
The Board of Directors
Further Information:
Jouko Peräaho, CEO, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +358 500 740 808
www.utgmix.com
