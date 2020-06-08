Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Shipyard - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Shipyard market accounted for $472.55 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2646.93 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Rising usage of cloud-based maintenance systems and growing usage of new manufacturing technologies are the major factors driving the market growth. However, rising vulnerability to cyber threats is restraining the market growth.



Digital Shipyard consists of the latest evolution of cyber "digital" technologies. There are a number of technologies where Digital Shipyard enablers are considered. Technologies such as 3D Modelling, Digital Twin, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) etc. are used by these shipyards.



Based on technology, the robotic process automation segment is likely to have a huge demand as it consists of automating various business processes using AI workers or software robots and sophisticated and time-saving solutions. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the up gradation and use of innovative technologies in the marine sector in economies of the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Shipyard Market include Accenture, Altair Engineering Inc, ARAS, AVEVA Group Plc, BAE Systems, Dassault Systemes, Hexagon, IBASET, IFS AB, KUKA AG, Prostep AG, SAP, Siemens, SSI and Wartsila.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Digital Shpiyard Market, By Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large Shipyards

5.3 Medium Shipyards

5.4 Small Shipyards



6 Global Digital Shpiyard Market, By Shipyard Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Military Shipyards

6.3 Commercial Shipyards



7 Global Digital Shpiyard Market, By Digitalization Level

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Semi Digital Shipyard

7.3 Partially Digital Shipyard

7.4 Fully Digital Shipyard



8 Global Digital Shpiyard Market, By Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Design & Engineering

8.3 Maintenance & Support

8.4 Research & Development

8.5 Training & Simulation



9 Global Digital Shpiyard Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Additive Manufacturing

9.3 Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics

9.4 Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR & VR)

9.5 Blockchain

9.6 Cloud Computing & Master Data Management

9.7 Cybersecurity

9.8 Digital Twin & Simulation

9.9 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

9.10 Robotic Process Automation



10 Global Digital Shpiyard Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Upgrades & Services

10.3 Implementation



11 Global Digital Shpiyard Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Accenture

13.2 Altair Engineering Inc

13.3 ARAS

13.4 AVEVA Group Plc

13.5 BAE Systems

13.6 Dassault Systemes

13.7 Hexagon

13.8 IBASET

13.9 IFS AB

13.10 KUKA AG

13.11 Prostep AG

13.12 SAP

13.13 Siemens

13.14 SSI

13.15 Wartsila



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7oucw7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900