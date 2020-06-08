Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Shipyard - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Shipyard market accounted for $472.55 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2646.93 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Rising usage of cloud-based maintenance systems and growing usage of new manufacturing technologies are the major factors driving the market growth. However, rising vulnerability to cyber threats is restraining the market growth.
Digital Shipyard consists of the latest evolution of cyber "digital" technologies. There are a number of technologies where Digital Shipyard enablers are considered. Technologies such as 3D Modelling, Digital Twin, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) etc. are used by these shipyards.
Based on technology, the robotic process automation segment is likely to have a huge demand as it consists of automating various business processes using AI workers or software robots and sophisticated and time-saving solutions. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the up gradation and use of innovative technologies in the marine sector in economies of the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Shipyard Market include Accenture, Altair Engineering Inc, ARAS, AVEVA Group Plc, BAE Systems, Dassault Systemes, Hexagon, IBASET, IFS AB, KUKA AG, Prostep AG, SAP, Siemens, SSI and Wartsila.
