Longmeadow, MA, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FA Match, the industry’s only data-driven solution for advisor recruiting, announced today the official launch of FA Match 2.0, the next evolution of its digital-hybrid recruitment technology. With this new version comes enhanced tech features via Advisor MatchTM, and new one-on-one coaching offerings through FA Match Propel – both aimed at connecting experienced advisors with financial services firms equipped to help them thrive.
FA Match 2.0 includes enhancements across the entire user experience, most notably with the launch of Advisor MatchTM, an advanced version of the platform’s proprietary matching technology. The following features are now available for all FA Match users:
One of the most significant changes to FA Match 2.0 is its updated pricing model. Effective immediately, all firms will pay a monthly membership fee of $200, and a flat $10,000 Success Fee once an advisor is placed. This ensures that firms can dive fully into the recruitment process without surprise fees on the back end. As always, FA Match is free for advisors.
“Put simply, advisors and firms deserve a recruiting solution that’s finally on their side; no conflicts, no up-selling,” said co-founder and CEO, Ryan Shanks. “FA Match is in the business of finding the best possible fit for advisors and firms, and we’ve completely flipped the traditional model on its head to ensure we’re offering the most advanced, unbiased search experience on the market – at a price-point that is fair and sustainable for firms in the long term.”
In addition to the new technology features, FA Match 2.0 now includes a new suite of coaching services led by Shanks, which leverages the team’s 20+ years of advisor recruitment expertise alongside the power of the Advisor MatchTM technology. These offerings include:
“We’ve spent the last year listening to the evolving needs across all corners of our industry, and that’s why we’re incredibly excited to introduce FA Match 2.0,” continued Shanks. “We believe that great technology can drive deeper human connection if it’s used correctly – and we’ve already seen incredible adoption and results.”
Since FA Match launched in January 2019, the platform has facilitated more than 800 connection requests across 204 active advisors ($77.2M average AUM) and firms ($8.1B average AUM).
