



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: LL Capital Investments OÜ

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Liigus, Lea

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200608104036_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-06-04

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR



