Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: LL Capital Investments OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Liigus, Lea
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200608104036_6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-04
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND