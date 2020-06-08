Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global real estate rental market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global real estate rental market is expected to grow from $1759.8 billion in 2019 to $1787.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $2216.2 billion in 2023.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate rental market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global real estate rental market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate rental market.
Real estate agents are increasingly using new technologies such as online listing, video and virtual reality (VR), to provide better services to clients and strengthen the buyer-agent relationship. With advancements in technology, the role of real estate agents is shifting from just an information arbitrator to a local market expert and service provider. Online real estate listing services such as Zillow and realtor.com provide housing database and information on tax and purchase history. Technologies such as video, VR tours and e-signing services also streamline the real estate transactions. For instance, in 2016 Sotheby's International Realty, a luxury real estate franchisor, began hosting 3D home tours on its listing pages.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider real estate rental market, and compares it with other markets.
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Real Estate Rental Market Characteristics
4. Real Estate Rental Market Product Analysis
5. Real Estate Rental Market Supply Chain
6. Real Estate Rental Market Customer Information
7. Real Estate Rental Market Trends And Strategies
8. Real Estate Rental Market Size And Growth
9. Real Estate Rental Market Regional Analysis
10. Real Estate Rental Market Segmentation
11. Real Estate Rental Market Metrics
12. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Rental Market
13. Western Europe Real Estate Rental Market
14. Eastern Europe Real Estate Rental Market
15. North America Real Estate Rental Market
16. South America Real Estate Rental Market
17. Middle East Real Estate Rental Market
18. Africa Real Estate Rental Market
19. Real Estate Rental Market Competitive Landscape
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Real Estate Rental Market
21. Market Background: Real Estate Market
22. Recommendations
