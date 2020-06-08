New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Interconnect Market by Product Category, Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Data Rate, Distance, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04109727/?utm_source=GNW

However, high deployment costs of optical interconnects are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



The 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps data rate segment held the largest share of the optical interconnect market in 2019.

The 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps segment of the optical interconnect market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased deployment of 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps optical interconnects in datacenters and 5G network infrastructures as they offer high data transfer rate with a small footprint and low power consumption.



Companies offering these optical interconnects are focusing on developing highly efficient interconnects to fulfill the increased demand for high data transfer rates from end users. For instance, in September 2019, Fujitsu Optical Component Limited (a subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)) expanded its optical interconnect portfolio by adding I-Temp 100G QSFP28 transceiver to it. Initiatives like these are expected to drive the growth of the market in coming years.



The board-to-board and rack-level optical interconnect segment held the largest share of the optical interconnect market in 2019.

In 2019, the board-to-board and rack-level optical interconnect segment held the largest share of the optical interconnect market.The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for optical interconnects for data communication in datacenters, as well as in high-performance computing and cloud computing applications.



Moreover, the growing global adoption of AI, machine learning, and IoT has also contributed significantly to the increased demand for high-performance computing applications and datacenters, thereby leading to the growth of the board-to-board and rack-level optical interconnect segment of the market.



The PIC-based interconnects segment of the optical interconnect market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The PIC-based interconnects segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the growing adoption of PIC-based interconnects in 5G, cloud-computing services, IoT, Industry 4.0, car-to-car communication, and intra-datacenter interconnections. These PIC-based interconnects are easy and cost-effective to manufacture, thereby leading to their high-volume production.



The optical interconnect market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The optical interconnect market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data in the region that have led to rise in the deployment of datacenters in APAC.



Major datacenter companies such as Amazon (US), Facebook (US), Alibaba (China), and Baidu (China) have already established their datacenters in the region, thereby driving the growth of the optical interconnect market in APAC.The growth of the market in APAC can also be attributed to the increased demand for high bandwidth networks for broadband and mobile connectivity in China and India.



Moreover, initiatives to roll out 5G network services across 50 cities in China are also fueling the growth of the market in APAC.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 45%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Managers = 43%, and Others (sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 22%

• By Region: North America= 33%, Europe= 30%, APAC= 24%, and RoW= 13%



Major players profiled in this report:

• II-VI Incorporated (US)

• Lumentum Operations LLC (US)

• Molex, LLC (US)

• InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd. (China)

• NVIDIA Corporation (US)

• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

• Broadcom Inc. (US)

• TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

• Infinera Corporation (US)



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the optical interconnect market based on product category, interconnect level, fiber mode, data rate, distance, application, and region.Based on the product category, the optical interconnect industry has been segmented into cable assemblies; connectors; optical transceivers; free space optics, fiber, and waveguides; silicon photonics; PIC-based interconnects; and optical engines.



Based on the interconnect level, the market has been divided into metro and long-haul optical interconnect, board-to-board and rack-level optical interconnect, and chip- and board-level optical interconnect.Based on fiber mode, the optical interconnect market has been classified into single mode fiber and multimode fiber.



Based on the data rate, the optical interconnect market has been classified into less than 10 Gbps, 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps, 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps, and more than 100 Gbps.Based on distance, the optical interconnect market has been segmented into less than 1 km, 1 km to 10 km, 11 km to 100 km, and more than 100 km.



Based on application, the optical interconnect market has been classified into data communication and telecommunication. The market has been studied for North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



