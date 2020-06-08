8 June 2020

PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

PAYPOINT PLC DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan, following the completion of the three-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 5 June 2017 were automatically exercised on 5 June 2020 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was 762p per share.

PDMRs Awards granted Dividend awards accrued during deferral period



Total awards exercised Number of shares sold to cover tax and NI Balance of shares retained Tim Watkin-Rees



6,044 1,974 8,018 3,782 4,236 Rachel Kentleton



1,378 450 1,828 864 964 Jon Marchant



2,292 748 3,040 2,237 803 Katy Wilde



1,495 488 1,983 936 1,047 Lewis Alcraft



1,964 641 2,605 1,229 1,376 Mugur Dogariu



1,387 453 1,840 n/a* 1,840

* not subject to UK tax and NI

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138