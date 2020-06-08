8 June 2020

PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

PAYPOINT PLC DEFERRED BONUS PLAN

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan, following the completion of the three-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 5 June 2017 were automatically exercised on 5 June 2020 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period.  Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

 

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was 762p per share. 

 

PDMRsAwards grantedDividend awards accrued during deferral period

 		Total awards exercisedNumber of shares sold to cover tax and NIBalance of shares retained
Tim Watkin-Rees

 		6,0441,9748,0183,7824,236
Rachel Kentleton

 		1,3784501,828864964
Jon Marchant

 		2,2927483,0402,237803
Katy Wilde

 		1,4954881,9839361,047
Lewis Alcraft

 		1,9646412,6051,2291,376
Mugur Dogariu

 		1,3874531,840n/a*1,840

* not subject to UK tax and NI

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary              
+44(0)1707 600300 

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138