TEMPLE, Texas, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wilsonart announced a new collection, The Connected Collection , available in their boutique Virtual Design Library (VDL). Based on a “separate but connected” story, Wilsonart’s in-house designers drew inspiration from the exploration of how individual surface designs with threads of similarities can work beautifully together in a choreographed manner, while also able to stand on their own in a given space, resulting in breakthrough looks.

The new VDL release includes 16 abstracts and unique woodgrains, specially selected to coordinate with each other. The collection’s inherent connections make it easy to experiment, mix, match, or even use each design individually.

Wilsonart’s all-embracing theme of ‘Connectedness’ for its Virtual Design Library Collections for 2020 is no accident. “This collection represents our society as a whole,” said Natalia Smith, Wilsonart Design Manager. “During these profound societal shifts, we all face personal challenges, yet we remain connected. This collection is symbolic of how, when we learn to come together through our differences, we create our strength.”

“When we took a closer look at the trends, we noticed exciting ideas taking shape, such as sets of dishes designed to look as if they were curated from several different places while still working beautifully together,” said Smith. “By applying this same line of thinking to surfaces, we imagined similar but different choices that bring an eclectic yet intentional look that is unique, bold, and fresh.”

As a leading engineered surfaces company, Wilsonart’s Virtual Design Library offers the design community a more inspirational design choice in the High Pressure Laminate market. The collections are continually released and curated from Wilsonart’s designers in conjunction with the broader design community. Now with nearly 600 designs and more launching each quarter, the Virtual Design Library offers unprecedented design choices for commercial and residential applications.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore, Technistone® and Wetwall brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.



For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com , or connect with us on Facebook , Houzz , Pinterest , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

