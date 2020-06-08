Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Imaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025



The global dental imaging market is growing at a promising rate. The adoption of digital technology in dentistry allied with efficient processes and accurate high-strength materials is replacing outdated techniques to improve overall patients' experiences and outcomes.



A variety of digital devices such as laser scanners, intraoral and face scanners, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), software for computer-assisted design/computer-assisted manufacturing (CAD/CAM), and 3D printing and the development of modern state-of-the-art dental chairs provide new potential alternatives to replace the manual task and improve the quality of care and patient experiences. Digital dentistry enables earlier detection of oral diseases, such as earlier cavity identification and oral cancer screening diagnosis, using newly developed tools. Technological advancements and the usage of digital dentistry by several dentists and general practitioners are increasing the success rate of dental x-ray imaging.



Technological advances related to dental diagnosis and treatment with the rapid emergence of digital technology are driving the growth of the market. Dental radiography and imaging offer significant advantages over traditional techniques. These include ease of image acquisition, viewing, and storage improved interprofessional communication, reduced radiation exposure/radiograph, and the ability to show patients enlarged images on a screen.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dental imaging market during the forecast period:

Paradigm Shift toward Digital Imaging in Dentistry

Increase in Popularity of Dental Tourism

Increase in Penetration of Advanced Dental Imaging Modalities

Growing Adoption of CBCT in Dentistry

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, methods, end-users, and geography.



The standard x-ray devices segment is growing at a slower rate than other segments, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The digital panoramic X-ray technique is widely preferred as the imaging equipment, which helps in the easy detection of several oral diseases. As the demand for highly advanced and innovative digital dental imaging modalities is increasing, vendors are offering multiple panoramic scanners with compact design, with multiple practice management software systems and digital connectivity to maximum efficiency.



The intraoral dental imaging market is growing at a faster rate. CAD/CAM technique provides a new way with economized manpower and improved efficiency to manufacturing dental restorations. The digital impression serves as the first step of the CAD/CAM technique, which includes direct intraoral scanning and indirect extraoral scanning data acquisition. Extraoral imaging is less detailed than intraoral imaging modality. Therefore, they are usually not used for detecting cavities or flaws in the individual's teeth. The intraoral segment is growing at a faster phase than extraoral due to high accuracy and increased availability of intraoral scanners.



The increasing number of public and private clinics and the growing governmental support in developed countries such as Canada, Japan, the US, and the UK have increased the number of oral procedures. Moreover, the share of the dental clinics segment is growing due to the popularity of solo practices, especially in developing and emerging countries. Several patients opt for clinics for personalized oral care procedures, which is contributing to the growth of the segment. Increased investments in these clinics have led to the installation of high-quality equipment. These clinics will increase the adoption of oral procedures through specialized services.



The hospital segment is declining as most patients prefer clinics and dental network chains for seeking oral care than hospitals. Vendors are trying to collaborate hospitals due to the steady influx of patients for undergoing oral care procedures, including dental implants procedures, cosmetic dentistry, and prosthetic treatments, which are likely to contribute to the growth of the segment.



Market Segmentation by Product

Standard x-ray Systems

Intra Oral Scanners

Intra Oral Camera

Others

Market Segmentation by Method

Intraoral

Extraoral

Market Segmentation by End-users

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

DSOs

Dental Academic Institutes

Others

Insights by Geography



North America is a major revenue contributor to the dental imaging market. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors in North America. The market is witnessing high growth due to the increase in the penetration of several oral procedures. The presence of a large pool of the elderly population that is edentulous, coupled with the increase in the incidence of several oral care disorders, requires a variety of oral healthcare procedures. Besides, the availability of a high number of highly skilled dentists performing various oral care procedures is collectively supporting the growth of the market in North America.



The dental imaging market in Europe is growing at a slower rate than APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions. The growing awareness of several procedures for oral care, coupled with improved healthcare infrastructure, favorable medical guidelines, and the availability of technologically advanced equipment in Western European countries, are driving the growth in the region. Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and Italy are the major revenue generators in the region. Moreover, the prevalence of multiple oral disorders will drive the market.



Market Segmentation by Geography



North America

US

Canada

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Insights by Vendors



The global market is highly diverse, with the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of dental imaging devices. The market is expected to witness consolidation with vendors, particularly those with limited financial, operating, financial, and marketing resources, seeking to partner with leading players that can provide growth opportunities. The competition among the vendors is primarily based on pricing, innovation, technology, quality, and customer service/support. Factors such as local distribution systems, complex regulatory environments, and differing medical philosophies and product preferences are influencing the competition among vendors.



Prominent Vendors

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

VATECH

Planmeca Oy

Carestream Health

LED Medical Diagnostics

Midmark

Flow Dental

Other Vendors

3DISC

3Shape

8853 S.p.A.

Align Technology

Bellus3D

CADstar

Dental Wings

Denterprise International

DOF

GC Europe

Medit

Motion View

Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument

Shining 3D Tech

SUZ-DENT (INDIA)

Zfx

