Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Report
The Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020-2025.
Central and Eastern Europe is expected to have more than 365 million internet users and over 2 billion connected devices by 2022. This growth will increase data demand and investments in data centers in the region. ICT and finance and insurance sectors are identified as major end-users in Central and Eastern Europe, contributing maximum growth toward the digital economy. In 2019, Google announced to open a new cloud region in Poland in partnership with Poland's Domestic Cloud Provider (DCP) to accelerate the adoption of cloud services in the country. Cloud computing is one of the fastest growing segments in the IT services market in Poland.
The growth in artificial intelligence and the rise of smart cities initiatives taken by governments in countries will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the region. IoT, big data and artificial intelligence are likely to accelerate digitization in Central and Eastern Europe. Central and Eastern Europe is expected to have more than 1.5 billion IoT devices in 2024. Major verticals, which witnessed the largest spend on IoT were manufacturing, transportation, and utilities. The adoption of big data technology is gaining popularity in Central and Eastern Europe with 25% of enterprises using the technology along with analytics. Telecommunication, finance, and utilities sectors are the major end-users deploying big data technology.
Equinix, Conova Communications, IXcellerate, Interxion, Boosteroid, 3data, Datapro, are the prominent investors in the market. The adoption of big data technology is gaining popularity with 25% of enterprises using big data and analytics in Central & Eastern Europe. The market witnessed construction of over 15 new projects in 2019. A significant investment is likely to be made on data center projects during the period 2019-2025. The SaaS segment contributed around 60% to the CEE cloud computing market in 2018.
The IaaS and PaaS segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. Moreover, the implementation of the Data Sovereignty law in Russia will prompt cloud service providers to store personal data within the country, thereby increasing investments by local data center service providers. Also, the GDPR is likely to aid in the growth of the market in other countries in the European region.
Key Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. List of Datacenter Investment in Central and Eastern Europe
4. Investment Opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe
5. Investment by Area
6. Investment by Power Capacity
7. Colocation Market
8. Market Dynamics
9. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
10. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
11. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
12. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
13. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by General Construction
14. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standards
15. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Geography
16. Key Market Participants
Companies Mentioned
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
