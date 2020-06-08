Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020-2025.



Central and Eastern Europe is expected to have more than 365 million internet users and over 2 billion connected devices by 2022. This growth will increase data demand and investments in data centers in the region. ICT and finance and insurance sectors are identified as major end-users in Central and Eastern Europe, contributing maximum growth toward the digital economy. In 2019, Google announced to open a new cloud region in Poland in partnership with Poland's Domestic Cloud Provider (DCP) to accelerate the adoption of cloud services in the country. Cloud computing is one of the fastest growing segments in the IT services market in Poland.



The growth in artificial intelligence and the rise of smart cities initiatives taken by governments in countries will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the region. IoT, big data and artificial intelligence are likely to accelerate digitization in Central and Eastern Europe. Central and Eastern Europe is expected to have more than 1.5 billion IoT devices in 2024. Major verticals, which witnessed the largest spend on IoT were manufacturing, transportation, and utilities. The adoption of big data technology is gaining popularity in Central and Eastern Europe with 25% of enterprises using the technology along with analytics. Telecommunication, finance, and utilities sectors are the major end-users deploying big data technology.



Equinix, Conova Communications, IXcellerate, Interxion, Boosteroid, 3data, Datapro, are the prominent investors in the market. The adoption of big data technology is gaining popularity with 25% of enterprises using big data and analytics in Central & Eastern Europe. The market witnessed construction of over 15 new projects in 2019. A significant investment is likely to be made on data center projects during the period 2019-2025. The SaaS segment contributed around 60% to the CEE cloud computing market in 2018.



The IaaS and PaaS segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. Moreover, the implementation of the Data Sovereignty law in Russia will prompt cloud service providers to store personal data within the country, thereby increasing investments by local data center service providers. Also, the GDPR is likely to aid in the growth of the market in other countries in the European region.



Key Highlights



Increase in the adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems will reduce the OPEX of the facility, thereby influencing the market demand.

The contribution from server systems suitable for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The adoption of diesel generators is high in Central and Eastern Europe, with DRUPS systems gaining traction in the region. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Metered/Monitored PDUs will experience a strong adoption in the market, which will be overtaken by switched/managed PDUs after 2022. 2N redundant rack PDUs are adopted in the data center market.

Greenfield projects are witnessing increased investments that are likely to offer major income opportunities for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market.

Intelligent security systems such as HD cameras and biometric access are gaining increased traction. These systems are reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Central & Eastern Europe.

The need for end-to-end monitoring with DCIM among Central & Eastern European data centers is on the rise.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. List of Datacenter Investment in Central and Eastern Europe



4. Investment Opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Market Share by Infrastructure 2019

5. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

6. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

7. Colocation Market

Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019

8. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

9. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

10. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

11. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

12. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

13. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

14. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

15. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Geography

Poland



Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Austria

Russia



Czech Republic

Other Cities

16. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Companies Mentioned



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

NetApp

Dell Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

Huawei

Fujitsu

Supermicro

Warbud

Arup

Astron Buildings

eld

ISG

Exyte & M+W

AODC SP. Z O.O.

Qumak S.A.

H1 Systems

Citrus Solutions

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

STULZ

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

Rittal

Climaveneta

Riello UPS

Socomec

KOHLER(SDMO)

MTU Onsite Energy

Equinix

Boosteroid

3data

Host-telecom.com, s.r.o.

CEZ Group

Vapor IO

Conova Communications GmbH

Telecor

ITLDC

IXcellerate

DataPro

Rostelecom

Rosenergoatom

Selectel

MTS

Yandex

AzInTelecom

IT and eGovernment, Republic of Serbia

MCF Group Estonia

Vantage Data Centers

