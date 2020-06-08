Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infusion Pumps Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global infusion pumps market report.



What is the global infusion pumps market size and growth forecast?

What are the factors impacting the market growth?

What are the drivers, industry trends, and challenges in the infusion pumps market?

Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?

What are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive advantage?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?

The global infusion pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2025



The global infusion pumps market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the medical device market. The market is growing at a significant rate, which can be attributed to the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetics, increased surgery volumes, the anesthetic usage in pain management, pediatric neonate nutritional supply, and the rise in cancer patients. The demand for infusion pumps has increased phenomenally due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



With the increase in the number of infections across the world, hospitals are facing a shortage of infusion pumps to treat COVID-19 patients using nebulization support. Therefore, governments are ordering thousands of infusion pumps from manufacturers. With the sudden surge in demand for infusion pumps, both global and domestic players are ramping up their production capabilities to meet the rising demand, thereby increasing growth prospects.



Market Dynamics



Opportunities & Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Increase in Demand for the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Growing Adoption of the Smart Infusion Pumps

Growth Enablers

Increase in Target Population

Technological Advancements

Increased Usage of Insulin Pumps

Growing Popularity of PCA Infusion Pump

Restraints

Safety Concerns Coupled With Product Recalls

Complications Associated With Infusion Pumps

Stringent Regulations

Increase in Usage of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, technology, usage, application, end-users, and geography.



In 2019, the volumetric infusion segment accounted for a share of 28%. They are used to provide safe and accurate delivery of intravenous fluid products to patients. The transfusion of a large number of body fluids and electrolytes can only be administered by volumetric infusion pumps; therefore, they are witnessing high application, especially in small and medium-sized hospitals.



The specialty segment dominated the global infusion pumps market and accounted for the largest market shares of 41%. Insulin pumps, enteral feeding, and implantable infusion pumps are considered specialty infusion pumps. The dominant share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence and incidence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, increase surgery volume, which demand the infusion transfer of medicine, the increase in people suffering from liver cancers, the usage of enteral pumps in neonates born with multiple complications. All these factors are contributing to higher demand in the market.



The demand for stationary pumps is increasing as they are widely applied in clinical emergency care settings in hospitals. Large volume are widely used for saline solutions, antibiotics, nutrition transfer to the patient, and small volume are used for hormones, insulin, and powerful narcotic administration in small doses to patients. The growing number of home patients receiving medical care for chronic conditions has increased, hence the usage of stationary equipment in homecare settings fuel the demand for infusion pumps.



The rise in several types of cancers across the globe is one of the primary reasons for the growth of malnutrition cases, which, in turn, are propelling the usage of enteral feeding devices and syringe pumps to administer medications to patients. The high prevalence of the diabetic population in developed and developing regions is majorly contributing to the surge of insulin pumps across the globe.



Healthcare professionals in hospitals use infusion pumps to deliver medications in the patient's body in a controlled manner. The increase in the number of patients admitted to ICUs and the rise in chronic diseases are the major factors increasing the market share of the hospital segment. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals with high knowledge and expertise in the infusion pump technology has attracted patients to hospitals than other healthcare providers, thereby the segment growth.



Market Segmentation



By Product

Large-volume Infusion Pumps

Syringe

Insulin

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Elastomeric

Implantable

By Technology

Traditional

Specialty

By Usage

Stationary

Ambulatory

By Application

Oncology

Diabetics

Gastroenterology

Pediatrics & Neonatology

Pain Management

Others

By End-users

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Nursing Homes

Others

Insights by Geography



North America is leading the global infusion pumps market. The US and Canada accounted for a share of 92% and 8%, respectively, in North America in 2019. In the US, a high percentage of people suffering from liver cancers have been reinforcing the demand for infusion pumps.



The region is witnessing a steady growth of infusion pumps due to the growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of several lifestyle-related diseases. However, one of the important reasons for the dominance of North America in the global market is infusion pumps are covered by insurance companies. This factor is positively affecting the market growth.



Segmentation by Geography



North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Insights by Vendors



The global infusion pumps market share is fragmented by the presence of several global, regional, and domestic vendors. B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, BD, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, and Smiths Medical are leading vendors. Most key vendors are focused on developing and commercializing infusion pumps catering to several requirements of end-users. They have also increased their R&D investment to develop new products and streamline and improve error-free equipment. Hence, the market is witnessing the development of highly advanced and innovative infusion pumps, especially insulin pumps.



Prominent Vendors

BD

B. Braun Melsungen

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

Smiths Medical

Medtronic

Baxter

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott

ALCOR Scientific

Amsino International

Ace Medical

Angel Electronic Equipment

Avanos Medical

BTC Health

Cardinal Health

Danone Nutricia

ERENLER MEDIKAL

Flowonix Medical

Go Medical Industries

HEKA

ICU Medical

Insulet

I-Flow

JMS

Leventon S.A.U

LIFEPUM MEDITECH

Micrel Medical Devices

Moog

Mahusaca

Nestl

NIPRO

pfm medical

Q Core Medical

Hoffmann-La Roche

Samtronic

Summit Medical Products

Teleflex

YPSOMED

Terumo

Tandem Diabetes Care

ViCentra

Vygon

tricumed Medizintechnik

Zealand Pharma

Zyno Medical

