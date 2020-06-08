New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyamide 6 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900664/?utm_source=GNW

7 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Polyamide 6 Engineering Resin market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 19.8 Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 24.3 Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Polyamide 6 Engineering Resin segment will reach a market size of 129 Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Polyamide 6 market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 335.5 Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Polyamide 6 market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A. Schulman, Inc.; Arkema Group; Asahi Kasei Corporation; BASF SE; DSM Engineering Plastics; EMS-Grivory; Evonik Industries AG; Grupa Azoty S.A.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Lanxess AG; NYCOA (Nylon Corporation of America); Nylene; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Techmer PM; UBE Industries Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900664/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyamide 6 Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Polyamide 6 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyamide 6 Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyamide 6 Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyamide 6 Engineering Resin (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyamide 6 Engineering Resin (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyamide 6 Engineering Resin (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: BCF & Staple Yarns (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: BCF & Staple Yarns (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: BCF & Staple Yarns (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: High Ten Yarn (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: High Ten Yarn (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: High Ten Yarn (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Textile Filament (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Textile Filament (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Textile Filament (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Fiber Grade (Commercial Grade) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Fiber Grade (Commercial Grade) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Fiber Grade (Commercial Grade) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Injection Molding Grade (Commercial Grade) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Injection Molding Grade (Commercial Grade) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Injection Molding Grade (Commercial Grade) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Extrusion Grade (Commercial Grade) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Extrusion Grade (Commercial Grade) Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Extrusion Grade (Commercial Grade) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Textile (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Textile (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Textile (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Engineering Plastics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Engineering Plastics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Engineering Plastics (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyamide 6 Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Polyamide 6 Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Polyamide 6 Market in the United States by Commercial Grade: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Polyamide 6 Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Polyamide 6 Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 48: Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review by Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 51: Polyamide 6 Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review by Commercial Grade in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 54: Polyamide 6 Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Commercial Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Polyamide 6 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Polyamide 6 Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Polyamide 6: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Polyamide 6 Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Market for Polyamide 6: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Polyamide 6 Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyamide 6 in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Polyamide 6 Market in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Polyamide 6 Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Polyamide 6 Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Polyamide 6 Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Polyamide 6 Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Polyamide 6 Market by Commercial Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Polyamide 6 in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Polyamide 6 Market Review in China in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyamide 6 Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Polyamide 6 Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 77: Polyamide 6 Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Polyamide 6 Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Polyamide 6 Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020-2027



Table 83: Polyamide 6 Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Polyamide 6 Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Polyamide 6 Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: Polyamide 6 Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Polyamide 6 Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Polyamide 6 Market in France by Commercial Grade:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: French Polyamide 6 Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Polyamide 6 Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Polyamide 6 Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Polyamide 6 Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Polyamide 6 Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Polyamide 6 Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Polyamide 6 Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italian Polyamide 6 Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Polyamide 6 Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Polyamide 6 Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Polyamide 6 Market by Commercial Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Italian Demand for Polyamide 6 in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Polyamide 6 Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Polyamide 6: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Polyamide 6 Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Polyamide 6: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Polyamide 6 Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyamide 6 in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: United Kingdom Polyamide 6 Market in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Polyamide 6 Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review by Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 126: Polyamide 6 Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Spanish Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Spanish Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review by Commercial Grade in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 129: Polyamide 6 Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Commercial Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Spanish Polyamide 6 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Polyamide 6 Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 132: Spanish Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Polyamide 6 Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Polyamide 6 Market in Russia by Commercial Grade: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Polyamide 6 Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Polyamide 6 Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 141: Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Polyamide 6 Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020-2027



Table 146: Polyamide 6 Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Polyamide 6 Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Polyamide 6 Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 152: Polyamide 6 Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Polyamide 6 Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Polyamide 6 Market in Asia-Pacific by Commercial

Grade: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Polyamide 6 Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Polyamide 6 Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Polyamide 6 Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Polyamide 6 Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Polyamide 6 Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Polyamide 6 Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 172: Indian Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review by Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 174: Polyamide 6 Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Indian Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Indian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review by Commercial Grade in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 177: Polyamide 6 Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Commercial Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Indian Polyamide 6 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Polyamide 6 Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 180: Indian Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Polyamide 6 Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 182: South Korean Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Polyamide 6 Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Polyamide 6 Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade

for the Period 2018-2027



Table 185: South Korean Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 186: Polyamide 6 Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Polyamide 6 Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 188: South Korean Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Polyamide 6 Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyamide 6: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Polyamide 6 Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyamide 6: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Commercial

Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Polyamide 6 Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyamide 6 in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyamide 6 Market in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Polyamide 6 Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Polyamide 6 Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 200: Polyamide 6 Market in Latin America in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Polyamide 6 Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Polyamide 6 Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Polyamide 6 Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Polyamide 6 Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Polyamide 6 Market by Commercial Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Demand for Polyamide 6 in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Polyamide 6 Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 212: Polyamide 6 Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020-2027



Table 215: Polyamide 6 Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Polyamide 6 Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 218: Polyamide 6 Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 220: Polyamide 6 Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Polyamide 6 Market in Brazil by Commercial Grade:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Polyamide 6 Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Polyamide 6 Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 229: Polyamide 6 Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Polyamide 6 Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Polyamide 6 Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Polyamide 6 Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Polyamide 6 Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 237: Polyamide 6 Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Polyamide 6 Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Polyamide 6 Market Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020 to

2027



Table 242: Polyamide 6 Market in Rest of Latin America by

Commercial Grade: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for

2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Polyamide 6 Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Polyamide 6 Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 246: Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 247: The Middle East Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 248: Polyamide 6 Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: The Middle East Polyamide 6 Historic Market by Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 252: Polyamide 6 Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 253: The Middle East Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: The Middle East Polyamide 6 Historic Market by Commercial Grade in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 255: Polyamide 6 Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Commercial Grade for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Polyamide 6 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: Polyamide 6 Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 258: The Middle East Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 259: Iranian Market for Polyamide 6: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Polyamide 6 Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Iranian Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Iranian Market for Polyamide 6: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 263: Polyamide 6 Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade for the Period 2012-2019



Table 264: Iranian Polyamide 6 Market Share Analysis by Commercial Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyamide 6 in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 266: Iranian Polyamide 6 Market in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 267: Polyamide 6 Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 268: Israeli Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 269: Polyamide 6 Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 270: Israeli Polyamide 6 Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 271: Israeli Polyamide 6 Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: 2020-2027



Table 272: Polyamide 6 Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Commercial Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900664/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001