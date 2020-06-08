Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scented Candles Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scented candles market is poised to grow by $ 1816.06 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on scented candles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investment in household interiors, growing home dcor market, and diversified product portfolio of key vendors. In addition, increasing investment in household interiors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The scented candles market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes.



This study identifies the increasing emergence of customized home fragrance candles as one of the prime reasons driving the scented candles market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of e-commerce market, and increase in popularity of DIY method and localization of oil ingredient sourcing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The scented candles market covers the following areas:

Scented candles market sizing

Scented candles market forecast

Scented candles market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scented candles market vendors that include Bolsius International BV, Diptyque SAS, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., NEST Fragrances, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., ScentAir Technologies LLC, The Bridgewater Candle Co., and The Procter & Gamble Co.. Also, the scented candles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bolsius International BV

Diptyque SAS

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

NEST Fragrances

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

ScentAir Technologies LLC

The Bridgewater Candle Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

