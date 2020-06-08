Dublin, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personal protective equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The increasing number of COVID -19 cases, along with the rising industrial awareness of employee protection at the workplace, are the major factors driving the growth of the personal protective equipment market. Moreover, the development of better and improved quality of pharmaceutical drugs in clinical labs has increased the requirement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the healthcare sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a sudden increase in the demand for PPE kits owing to the rapid spread of the COVID 19 virus. This region accounts for the largest infected people due to which PPE kits are being procured for frontline workers, along with workers working in various industries. Companies like Ford have restarted their production post lockdown in may and have provided PPE kits to each of their workers.

Moreover, surging demand, partly joined with panic buying, hoarding, and misuse of personal protective equipment (PPE), has disrupted global supplies and risked lives across the world. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 89 million medical masks are required for the COVID-19 response each month, along with 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million medical goggles. WHO also estimates that the industry must increase manufacturing by 40% and urges governments to act quickly to boost supply and is expected to fuel the PPE market in a short duration.

The PPE kits are also widely used by construction workers owing to the hazardous locations and environments. China was one of the significant markets for the PPE market due to the wide expansion of its railways.

Moreover, the Chinese investment in railways is expected to rise by almost 6% year-over-year to USD 125 billion in 2020 for the construction of a high-speed rail network. China Railway Corporation is expected to build 6,800 km of new lines, including 4,100 km of high-speed infrastructure, which is 45% more than the total mileage commissioned in 2019.

Key Market Trends

The Healthcare Sector is Expected to Experience Significant Growth

Increasing investment in research and development of vaccines against infectious or novel diseases is expected to fuel the demand for the market. Further, it protects healthcare personnel from contagious disease exposures in the workplace, such as research labs, ICUs, and operation theatres, and is expected to experience continual growth in the future. Moreover, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has also issued the regulations for workplace health and safety of the healthcare personnel from exposure to bloodborne pathogens and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. However, under OSHA's General Duty Clause, PPE is required for any potential infectious disease exposure. Employers must provide their employees with appropriate PPE and ensure that PPE is disposed of or, if reusable, that it is properly cleaned or laundered, repaired, and stored after use. Rising cases of COVID-19 has rapidly increased the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) comprising of protective gowns, face shields, surgical masks, protective goggles, and disposable gloves across the world.

It has led to a shortage of supply and risked both healthcare workers and patients. China, the largest supplier of the essentials required to combat the virus, had sold PPE kits that many of it turned out to be defective. For instance, Spain had returned 50,000 PPE kits to China after discovering that they were faulty. Even India has imported 170,000 PPE kits from China that failed quality tests as per Indian Standards and were returned. The USA has also purchased the medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, from Russia. Both countries did not disclose the number of medical supplies that were shipped to the United States. After recognizing the use of personal protective equipment outside patient care by ordinary citizens to safeguard themselves from the pandemic, COVID-19, stakeholders in the supply chain are leveraging current opportunities to raise the competitive price of their products. To smoothen out the supply, the government is increasing its production capacities. For instance, in April 2020, United States President Donald J. Trump had invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) and issued an executive order to General Motors to produce ventilators and N95 respirator masks for the federal government. Till 1st June 2020, the COVID-19 has affected 213 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances. The number of infected cases has reached 6,373,456 and caused 377,579 fatalities. Countries like the United States, Italy, Spain, India, and the United Kingdom are the worst affected countries in the world, and demand for PPE kit is expected to increase in the future.

North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

North America is experiencing industrialization at expanding pace that has led to an increase in the number of manufacturing procedures and protocols several proportions due to which personal protective equipment companies are focusing on designing unique protective wear to ensure optimum safety for workers. As the manufacturing sector involves several primary and auxiliary processes for welding and metal manufacturing, workers are often exposed to an environment that can result in worksite accidents. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported 5,147 workplace fatalities in the US in 2017. Among these fatalities, 887 were due to fatal falls, which is the highest level reported in the 26-year history of the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

Stringent government regulations regarding worker safety have forced companies to inculcate personal protective equipment and prevent any fatalities and are expected to strengthen its demand in the future. Moreover, the United States, as of June 2020, has the highest number of COVID 19 patients due to which there is a spike in demand for PPE for healthcare applications in the United States has attracted many investments in the market. For instance, in May 2020, The Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, has signed a USD 126 million contract award with 3M for the increased production of 26 million N95 medical-grade masks per month in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, in January 2020, the company already ramped up production of respirators and doubled its global output to 1.1 billion per year, including 35 million N95 masks per month in the United States. Also, In Canada, The Ontario government has spent CAD 200 million in purchases of medical supplies, including four million face shields, 100 million surgical masks, and 20 million gowns.

Competitive Landscape

The personal protective equipment market is concentrated and is dominated by a few major players like 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Ltd., and Avon Protective Systems. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are growing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

June 2020 - This spring, The Neenan Company teamed up with Liberty Common High School (LCHS) to help address the shortage of medical equipment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using LCHS' 3D printing studio, volunteers from both organizations have created more than 800 face shields and 600 ear guards to support increased demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) at frontline healthcare facilities.

June 2020 - The Ontario government is investing USD 2.8 million in manufacturers to ramp up production for personal protective equipment (PPE) to help frontline workers and communities stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Initiatives Taken by the Government and the NGOs to Spread the Awareness of Employee Protection

4.2.2 Outbreak of Coronavirus Across the World Has Increased the Utilization of Protection Equipment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 PESTLE Analysis

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the PPE Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Hands & Arm Protection

5.1.2 Respiratory Protection

5.1.3 Eye & Face Protection

5.1.4 Head Protection

5.1.5 Foot & Leg Protection

5.1.6 Protective Clothing

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.2.5 Chemicals

5.2.6 Transportation

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 Spain

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 France

5.3.2.6 Netherlands

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Singapore

5.3.3.6 Australia

5.3.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Egypt

5.3.5.5 Kuwait

5.3.5.6 Rest of the Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.3 Ansell Ltd.

6.1.4 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

6.1.5 Avon Protective Systems, Inc

6.1.6 JAL Group France SAS

6.1.7 Cofra Srl. Cofra Srl

6.1.8 Oftenrich Holdings Company Limited

6.1.9 UVEX Safety Group Gmbh

6.1.10 Rock Fall Limited

6.1.11 MSA Company

6.1.12 Polison Corporation

6.1.13 Gateway Safety, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ux50p

