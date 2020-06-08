QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE BULLETIN 8 JUNE, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.
DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF QPR SOFTWARE PLC AND THE ORGANIZING MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Annual General Meeting held on 8 June, 2020 made the following resolutions:
ADOPTION OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND RESOLUTION ON THE DISCHARGE FROM LIABILITY
The Annual General Meeting approved the Company’s financial statements and the Group’s financial statements for the financial period of January 1 - December 31, 2019 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability.
DIVIDEND
The Annual General Meeting approved the Board’s proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2019.
REMUNERATION POLICY
The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Policy and decided to support the proposed Remuneration Policy.
REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD
The Annual General Meeting resolved to maintain the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors unchanged. The Chairman receives an annual remuneration of EUR 25,230 and members EUR 16,820.
NUMBER AND COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4).
The Annual General Meeting re-elected as members of the Company´s Board of Directors Vesa-Pekka Leskinen, Topi Piela, Jarmo Rajala and Salla Vainio.
The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Vesa-Pekka Leskinen as its Chairman.
The Board of Directors has at its meeting evaluated the independence of the Board members in compliance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. It is the view of the Board of Directors that all Board members, other than Vesa-Pekka Leskinen are independent of the company's major shareholders. Vesa-Pekka Leskinen is Chairman of the Board in Kauppamainos Oy, both are major shareholders in QPR Software and together hold 10.66% of its shares. Thus he is not independent from major shareholders as stipulated in Corporate Governance Code. The Board of Directors assessed that all Board members are independent of the company.
AUDITOR'S FEES
The Annual General Meeting resolved that the fee of the auditor is paid according to reasonable invoice.
ELECTION OF THE AUDITOR
The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software’s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON A SHARE ISSUE AND ON ISSUE OF SPECIAL RIGHTS
The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on an issue of new shares and conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either in one or in several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.
The authorization also includes the right to issue special rights, in the meaning of Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act, which entitle to the Company’s new shares or the Company’s own shares held by the Company against consideration.
AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on an acquisition of own shares on the following conditions:
QPR SOFTWARE PLC
Jari Jaakkola
Chief Executive Officer
Additional information:
Vesa-Pekka Leskinen
Chairman of the Board
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 (0) 40 500 9830
www.qpr.com
Neither this press release nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted into or distributed in the United States of America or its territories or possessions.
QPR Software Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
