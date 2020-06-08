AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that Joe Boyer, CEO, and David Quinn, CFO, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.oneatlas.com . A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,200+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com .

Contacts