DETROIT, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will present at Deutsche Bank’s 2020 Global Auto Industry Conference on Thursday, June 11. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, and Jerome Rouquet, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present starting at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and participate in a question-and-answer session. The presentation and Q&A session are expected to last approximately 35 minutes.



A live audio webcast, along with the presentation material and other supplemental information, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations . A replay will be available following the event.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 11,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

Media Contact:

Dave Barthmuss

805-660-1914

dave.barthmuss@visteon.com